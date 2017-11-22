Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, November 22 2017 @ 12:50 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, November 22 2017 @ 12:50 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

John Theurer Cancer Center Receives $90,000 from E’s Battle Buddies – Little Kids Doing Big Things

Funds will help support rare cancer research and families in need

November 21, 2017 ― Hackensack, NJ - John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center accepted a generous donation of $90,000 from E’s Battle Buddies – Kids Fighting Cancer. E’s Battle Buddies, a charity affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, raises money for sarcoma research and education, and provides financial assistance for patient prosthetics.

E’s Battle Buddies
Ethan Sandlofer created E’s Battle Buddies in memory of his mom, Gaby, who passed away from a rare form of sarcoma.  The purpose of the E’s Battle Buddies Fund at the Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation, is to provide funding for tumor related research including basic science and translational research pertaining to sarcomas and other types of musculoskeletal tumors, clinical research and trials, educational programs for pre-med, medical students and residents (as pertaining to rare cancers), financial assistance with prosthetics for underserved and/or underinsured children and adults inflicted with sarcomas. The fund will also support the development of publishable educational materials and programs for teaching health care professionals and for the presentation of research at conferences and educational meetings.

In May, E's Battle Buddies hosted a fundraiser at Lifetime Athletic Bergen County in Montvale. The kids-only event provided high energy, interactive activities, such as indoor cycling and obstacle runs, while raising money and awareness for lifesaving rare cancer research, and teaching kids the importance of giving back.

“I started this charity because when I was 2-years-old, my mom Gaby passed away from a rare cancer called angiosarcoma,” said Ethan. “I don’t want kids to lose their parents when they’re young and not be with their parents for the rest of their lives.”

“The support from family and friends has been indescribable,” Ethan shared. “We’ve received so many emails, texts and calls letting us know how great they think this is and how it’s positively impacting their kids.

“E's Battle Buddies is an extension of us," said Jason Sandlofer, Ethan’s father. "We didn't know when we were starting this that it was going to turn into something so amazing, but the motivation and sense of pride is hard to put into words. Finding a cure motivates us to keep pushing."

“We’re deeply grateful to E’s Battle Buddies for their dedication to raise funds to support the extraordinary work we are doing at the John Theurer Cancer Center,” said James Wittig, M.D., chief of Orthopedic Oncology, Hackensack University Medical Center.  “Funding from Kids Fighting Cancer, has the power to fuel critical research and lifesaving discoveries for patients fighting sarcomas.”

To view photos from the E’s Battle Buddies event, visit: https://www.facebook.com/pg/JTCancerCenter/photos/?tab=album&album_id=10154375356215583

