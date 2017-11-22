John Theurer Cancer Center Receives $90,000 from E’s Battle Buddies – Little Kids Doing Big Things by

Tuesday, November 21 2017

Posted in News & Views

November 21, 2017 ― Hackensack, NJ - John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center accepted a generous donation of $90,000 from E’s Battle Buddies – Kids Fighting Cancer. E’s Battle Buddies, a charity affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, raises money for sarcoma research and education, and provides financial assistance for patient prosthetics.





E’s Battle Buddies

In May, E's Battle Buddies hosted a fundraiser at Lifetime Athletic Bergen County in Montvale. The kids-only event provided high energy, interactive activities, such as indoor cycling and obstacle runs, while raising money and awareness for lifesaving rare cancer research, and teaching kids the importance of giving back.

“I started this charity because when I was 2-years-old, my mom Gaby passed away from a rare cancer called angiosarcoma,” said Ethan. “I don’t want kids to lose their parents when they’re young and not be with their parents for the rest of their lives.”

“The support from family and friends has been indescribable,” Ethan shared. “We’ve received so many emails, texts and calls letting us know how great they think this is and how it’s positively impacting their kids.

“E's Battle Buddies is an extension of us," said Jason Sandlofer, Ethan’s father. "We didn't know when we were starting this that it was going to turn into something so amazing, but the motivation and sense of pride is hard to put into words. Finding a cure motivates us to keep pushing."

“We’re deeply grateful to E’s Battle Buddies for their dedication to raise funds to support the extraordinary work we are doing at the John Theurer Cancer Center,” said James Wittig, M.D., chief of Orthopedic Oncology, Hackensack University Medical Center. “Funding from Kids Fighting Cancer, has the power to fuel critical research and lifesaving discoveries for patients fighting sarcomas.”

To view photos from the E’s Battle Buddies event, visit: https://www.facebook.com/pg/JTCancerCenter/photos/?tab=album&album_id=10154375356215583