New City Kids, Inc. Awarded $20,000 Grant Through Chick-fil-A Foundation

Organization is one of 23 National Recipients of 2018 True Inspiration Awards

JERSEY CITY, NJ (November 27, 2017) – New City Kids, Inc., a local non-profit organization that strives to set children on a path of transformation, has been named the recipient of a $20,000 grant through The Chick-fil-A® Foundation’s True Inspiration Awards. The Chick-fil-A Foundation’s True Inspiration Awards honor organizations across the country who are working hard to make a lasting difference in the lives of children and youth in their communities.

New City Kids’ vision is to walk with a child from age six to age 18 and to be an advocate, teacher, and mentor to that child. New City Kids aims to draw children into hope by developing in them skills, talents, and desires for their future. By surrounding them with a community of love and development, New City Kids strives to set children on a path of transformation that will carry them forward for the rest of their lives.

This grant is among $1.23 million being awarded to organizations through the True Inspiration Awards this year. Now in its fourth year, the True Inspiration Awards were created to carry on Chick-fil-A’s late founder S. Truett Cathy’s legacy of generosity and community service, and dedication to inspiring children to become future leaders. The grants range from $20,000 to $100,000. Organizations can either apply for an award directly or receive a nomination from a local Chick-fil-A restaurant franchisee based on the group’s local work.

In addition to New City Kids, Inc., the other 22 winning organizations range from The Lake Avenue Foundation in Pasadena, California, to the Travis Manion Foundation in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, spanning 13 states and 16 cities.

The True Inspiration Awards are one way the Chick-fil-A Foundation is fulfilling its mission to have a positive influence on all who come in contact with Chick-fil-A. The Chick-fil-A Foundation will award the 23 winning organizations at the fourth annual True Inspiration Awards celebration in Atlanta next spring. The True Inspiration Awards are the Chick-fil-A Foundation’s central grant-giving platform. The Foundation reviews and distributes additional grant requests on a quarterly basis.

To learn more about the True Inspiration Awards and view a complete list of recipients, visit www.chick-fil-afoundation.org/true-inspiration-awards.

About the Chick-fil-A® Foundation

The Chick-fil-A® Foundation is the corporate foundation of Chick-fil-A, Inc. A not-for-profit organization, the Foundation’s purpose is to lead the company’s commitment to support youth and education in Chick-fil-A’s local communities. The Foundation’s work is focused on developing and educating young people so they can build a positive legacy and become all they were created to be. For more information, visit www.chick-fil-afoundation.org.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a family owned and privately held restaurant company founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. Devoted to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate, and known for its original chicken sandwich, Chick-fil-A serves freshly prepared food in more than 2,200 restaurants in 47 states and Washington, D.C.

Chick-fil-A system sales reached nearly $8 billion in 2016, which marks 49 consecutive years of sales growth. In 2017, Chick-fil-A received the top score among fast food brands and one of the top 10 scores overall for customer experience in the Temkin Experience Ratings survey, and the company’s internship program was ranked #13 in career website WayUp’s survey of the top 100 best summer internships. In 2016, Chick-fil-A was named the Technomic Consumer’s Choice for “providing value through service,” named the “the most polite restaurant in the country” in QSR Magazine’s annual drive-thru report and was the only restaurant brand named to the Top 10 “Best Companies to Work For” by 24/7 Wall Street. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com.