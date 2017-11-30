Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Thursday, November 30 2017 @ 08:32 PM EST
Thursday, November 30 2017 @ 08:32 PM EST
NY WATERWAY FERRY IS BRIGHTEST WAY TO ROCKEFELLER CENTER TREE LIGHTING

Kids ride free on NY Waterway ferries through New Year’s Day, making the ferry the most family-friendly way to attend the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Wednesday, November 29.

Ferries from the Port Imperial Ferry Terminal in Weehawken run every 10 minutes during rush hour and take just eight minutes to cross the Hudson River to the West 39th Street Midtown Ferry Terminal.  Ferries from the Hoboken 14th Street Terminal run every 20 minutes and also cross to West 39th Street in eight minutes.  Free connecting NY Waterway shuttles are waiting to take passengers right to the Tree Lighting.  Off-peak ferries run every 20 minutes.

The Port Imperial Ferry Terminal has low-cost indoor parking and also is served by the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail and NJ TRANSIT buses.  With the Kids Ride Free offer, parking at Port Imperial and taking a ferry to Manhattan is faster, less expensive and more enjoyable than driving into the city, fighting traffic and paying Manhattan parking prices.

 For more information, call 1-800-53-FERRY or click on http://www.nywaterway.com/treelighting or visit www.facebook.com/nywaterway or Twitter @ridetheferry.

  • NY WATERWAY FERRY IS BRIGHTEST WAY TO ROCKEFELLER CENTER TREE LIGHTING
