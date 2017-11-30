VALUE COMPANIES, INC. TAKES HOME ELEVEN HONORS AT 24TH ANNUAL NJAA GARDEN STATE AWARDS by

Thursday, November 30 2017

Posted in News & Views

CLIFTON, NJ, November 30, 2017 – The New Jersey Apartment Association (NJAA) recently bestowed eleven Garden State Awards to Value Companies Inc., recognizing the high-level of customer service at its well-performing rental communities and the outstanding work of its real estate professionals.

The yearly ceremony, held at the Ocean Place Resort and Spa in Long Branch, N.J. in early November, honors the accomplishments and successes of owners, developers and managers of rental housing throughout New Jersey.

Three of the Clifton, N.J.-based company’s apartment neighborhoods were dual award winners in “Excellence in Property Management” and “Excellence in Curb Appeal” -- Gateways at Randolph in Morris County, N.J. and 140 Mayhill and Saddle Brook Apartments in Saddle Brook, N.J. Three other rental communities, Crestview Apartments in Parlin, Dorchester Manor in New Milford and Foxhall Apartments in Passaic, took home individual honors in “Excellence in Curb Appeal.”

Value Companies’ talented staff was also highlighted at the event with Stacey Schick and Janine Van Peenen being recognized as exceptional Leasing Professionals.

“It’s an honor to be acknowledged by industry colleagues with these noteworthy awards,” says Jack Linefsky Vice President of Property Management for Value Companies. “We celebrate these accolades with the exceptional staff of property managers, leasing agents, maintenance personnel and more who form the Value Companies’ team and are responsible for these exemplary efforts to serve our residents.”

Value Companies boasts an impressive portfolio of approximately 3,188 multifamily apartments across fourteen communities in New Jersey and New York.

For more information, please contact Andrew Abramson, President and CEO of Value Companies, at its corporate headquarters at 973-473-2800 or visit www.valuecompanies.com

About Value Companies

Value Companies, founded in 1952, is a leading real estate development, investment and management company. Across its development division, Value Companies has embarked in new apartment developments and investments in strategic suburban and urban locations throughout the country. Value’s development success is directly tied to its steadfast commitment and expertise in multifamily housing, and its ability to introduce new housing products that address consumer and community needs.

Value’s residential properties are built and managed by a highly-skilled, in-house management team of more than 80 industry professionals which oversee all aspects of Value’s communities, including construction, leasing, maintenance, property management and administration. Value’s third-party management business, Value Asset Management (VAM), provides full-service management capabilities and customized asset solutions to a growing list of third-party real estate investment and property owner clients. Value Companies also received numerous industry awards for its various properties as well as being a 4-time recipient of the New Jersey Apartment Association Management Company of the Year award.