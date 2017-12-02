HO HO HO! THE SHANNON ROSE IRISH PUB TO HOST BRUNCH WITH SANTA by

HO HO HO! THE SHANNON ROSE IRISH PUB TO HOST BRUNCH WITH SANTA ON SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17 TO BENEFIT ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITALClifton and Ramsey Pubs Offer Fun for the Whole Family While Raising Funds for a Good Cause

Clifton, NJ (November 28, 2017) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year! To celebrate, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub, providing an authentic Irish experience by combining the design and décor of the Emerald Isle with modern amenities and the high-quality food, drink and banter of a traditional public house, today announced it will host Brunch with Santa on Sunday, December 17 at its Clifton and Ramsey restaurants to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Specifically, Santa will park his sleigh at The Shannon Rose Irish Pub from 11am to 1pm on December 17, and families can enjoy brunch, take a photo with Santa, decorate ornaments and give kids the opportunity to share last-minute Christmas wishes. Additional family-friendly fundraising activities will include face painting and a cookie decorating station, where kids can put their own personal touch on holiday cookies, and guests can also enter raffles to win a variety of prize baskets. Ten percent of event sales from Brunch with Santa, and 100 percent of proceeds from additional fundraising activities, will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to support its mission to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Since 2014, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub has raised over $10,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“We are excited to celebrate the holiday season with our guests and lend support to one of our key charity partners, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said Regan DeBenedetto, director of operations at The Shannon Rose Irish Pub. “The holidays can be incredibly difficult for families with children battling life-threatening illnesses, so we thought this would be a great opportunity to spread some holiday cheer and celebrate the true spirit of the season. We encourage our guests to come out and enjoy a festive, family-friendly brunch to help us support a great cause.”

Reservations for Brunch with Santa are recommended, as seating is limited, and can be made online at www.theshannonrose.com/brunch-with-santa, or by calling the restaurant.

Separately, for those in search of the perfect present, give the gift of great food served with a side of Irish hospitality. Just in time for the holidays, for every $50 gift card purchase, guests will receive a free bonus card valued at $10 to use on their next visit to The Shannon Rose Irish Pub.

The Shannon Rose Irish Pub provides a chef-driven menu using fresh, high-quality ingredients, offering fare that blends Irish pub classics and new tavern favorites. For its thirsty guests, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub features more than 30 beers on tap – including Guinness, Harp and Smithwick’s – and a wide selection of premium scotch malts and Irish whiskeys. The Shannon Rose Irish Pub is the destination for live entertainment, televised sporting matches, unique events and more.

For more information on The Shannon Rose Irish Pub, its menu or ongoing events and promotions, or to join its Pub Club, visit www.TheShannonRose.com, or become a fan on Facebook and follow @shannonrosepubs on Instagram.

