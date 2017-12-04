Winter Wonderland Paramus 2017 by

Winter Wonderland Paramus Chairman Dennis Arslanian proudly walked the area between the Borough Hall and the Paramus Police Station glowing over the results of his efforts to put the show together. Diane Gloria (Marichal) also walked around making sure that everything went smoothly. Members of the Boro Maintenance staff also checked to ensure a smooth display.

BrightView Assisted Living took a large display showcasing some of their offerings. Samantha Lawrence, Executive Director , helped serve some of the delicious shrimp prepared by one of their chefs. Also visible was a TD Bank table manned by Branch Manager Tim Trossman. Ever present was Sgt. Jimmy Teehan collecting toys for the PPD Toy Drive.

Carnival type rides were spread out all over the area with sponsors such as Paramus Sunrise Rotary, ServePro of Paramus, Laganella Property Management, Columbia Bank and many more. Free food was also offered by local restaurants such as Olive Gardens, Red Lobster and others.

The main thing that Arslanian was proud of was that it did not cost the people of Paramus any money; it was all donated by the various sponsors.