MICHAEL SHERMAN EXHIBIT AT BROADWAY GALLERY by

Sunday, December 03 2017 @ 05:00 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

An exhibit of paintings by Paterson artist, Michael Sherman, is currently on display in the Broadway Gallery through January 31, 2018. The gallery is located at Passaic County Community College, Broadway at Memorial Drive, in Paterson.

Michael Sherman was born in New York City in 1962, and currently lives in the Essex-Phoenix Mills Artist Housing in Paterson. He received a BFA from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn. Sherman participates regularly in art events in northern NJ, and has won several awards for his work. Familiar with the process of recovery, he recently participated in a show called, Healing through Art, a collaboration between Studio Montclair and the Healing Arts Program of Atlantic Health System. He has also exhibited at the Art Factory and the Paterson Art Walk, as well as in a solo show at the Fine Art Center in Passaic.

Reflecting on his paintings, Sherman says: “My work finds a narrative which connects to my life — family, friends, jobs, habits, health, limits and horizons. I find that this technique or that mark says elation or pain, angst or euphoria. I notice relationships that make illusions of light, depth, distance and form. My work is seemingly diverse, but as a whole, there is a common thread — a passion for the art materials — that brings them all together. One painting may be splatter while the next is refined realism. The usage of the materials change to best illuminate my passion for creating. I am in an ever expanding horizon of art that I want to make, limited only by my means for making it.”

This program is made possible, in part, by funding from the NJ State Council on the Arts/Department of state, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the arts.

The Broadway Gallery is wheelchair accessible.