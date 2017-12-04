Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Monday, December 04 2017 @ 01:33 AM EST
Monday, December 04 2017 @ 01:33 AM EST
Newark Musueum Second Sunday Program Celebrates Holiday Traditions

NEWARK: Get into the holiday spirit on Sunday, December 10 from noon to 5 pm  with a global fusion of activities, performances, and art from the Newark Museum’s collection including the Victorian decorations of the Ballantine House to traditions from Asia, Africa and the Americas. Unless otherwise noted, all Second Sunday programs are included with general Museum admission. The Newark Museum is located at 49 Washington St., Newark.

Highlights include:

•           LED light show with a variety of lit props, dancing, juggling and non-stop fun set to global holiday music. Presented by Dragonfly Productions.

•           The Finnish holiday tradition of fortune-telling using melted tin and fortuneteller Sassi.

•           Holiday craft workshop inspired by global traditions.

•           A light-themed a cappella medley during live in-gallery performances by The MetroChords.

•           Holiday games from various cultures with an art-centric twist.


Second Sundays are presented by Horizon Foundation for New Jersey. For further information, visit www.newarkmuseum.org.

Caption: LED light show by Dragonfly Productions.

