Newark Musueum Second Sunday Program Celebrates Holiday Traditions by

Sunday, December 03 2017 @ 05:01 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Highlights include:

• LED light show with a variety of lit props, dancing, juggling and non-stop fun set to global holiday music. Presented by Dragonfly Productions.

• The Finnish holiday tradition of fortune-telling using melted tin and fortuneteller Sassi.

• Holiday craft workshop inspired by global traditions.

• A light-themed a cappella medley during live in-gallery performances by The MetroChords.

• Holiday games from various cultures with an art-centric twist.



Second Sundays are presented by Horizon Foundation for New Jersey. For further information, visit www.newarkmuseum.org.

Caption: LED light show by Dragonfly Productions.