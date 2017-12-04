Newark Musueum Second Sunday Program Celebrates Holiday Traditions
Highlights include:
• LED light show with a variety of lit props, dancing, juggling and non-stop fun set to global holiday music. Presented by Dragonfly Productions.
• The Finnish holiday tradition of fortune-telling using melted tin and fortuneteller Sassi.
• Holiday craft workshop inspired by global traditions.
• A light-themed a cappella medley during live in-gallery performances by The MetroChords.
• Holiday games from various cultures with an art-centric twist.
Second Sundays are presented by Horizon Foundation for New Jersey. For further information, visit www.newarkmuseum.org.
Caption: LED light show by Dragonfly Productions.
