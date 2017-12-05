KARTS OF CARDS! by

RPM RACEWAY CELEBRATES THE GIVING SEASON BY COLLECTING HOLIDAY CARDS FOR DEPLOYED SERVICE MEMBERS AND VETERANS

State-of-the-Art Indoor Motorsports Entertainment Facilities to Serve as a Holiday Cards Donation Location for America’s Adopt A Soldier®

JERSEY CITY, NJ (December 4, 2017) – RPM Raceway, America’s ultimate all-electric indoor go-kart and entertainment destination, providing an authentic, exhilarating and memorable racing experience second only to climbing into an actual race car, today announced a partnership with America’s Adopt A Soldier® to collect holiday cards to be delivered to deployed service members and veterans.

To spread holiday joy and thank active, deployed service members and veterans for their service, RPM Raceway’s five locations in Jersey City, New Jersey as well as Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Farmingdale, New York, will encourage guests to write holiday cards and drop them off in RPM Raceway’s designated karts in each location beginning Monday, December 4. Each location will have one of its emission-free electric karts available for racers to fill with their homemade holiday cards, as well as a station where guests can use provided supplies to write holiday messages in a card at the facility in between racing on its quarter-mile track or enjoying the facilities’ arcade amusements.

“We are very appreciative of everything our service men and women do to keep our country safe and are proud to partner with America’s Adopt A Soldier® this holiday season,” said Karen Davis-Farage, president and co-owner of RPM Raceway. “We are so very fortunate to bring joy to our guests each and every day, so we thought working with this great organization was the perfect way to continue to spread happiness and gratitude to the many active, deployed service members and veterans. We hope many will offer their thanks and send holiday wishes to make the season brighter for these brave and highly-respected individuals.”

Cards will be collected through December 13, when RPM Raceway will send its collection of thank you cards to America’s Adopt A Soldier®, a recognized 501(c)3 organization founded in 2009 by retired Army Officer, Mary Keeser, to serve and respond to the needs of America’s Military Service members, Homeless Veterans, Veterans, and their families. For the last eight years, America’s Adopt A Soldier® has sent Care Letters to veterans in veterans homes or hospitals, as well as to deployed service members and has a goal of delivering 300,000 care letters in the 2017 holiday season.

There is nothing tighter than community in the racing world, and RPM Raceway is proud to support a myriad of causes within the communities it serves. Since its inception, RPM Raceway created its giveback charter, CAReS (Cancer, Alzheimer's, Recovery and thoSe in need), and has contributed more than $500,000 to a variety of community causes and will continue to do so as philanthropy is one of the core values of the company. With its Never Say No Policy, every school or 501(c) designated charitable organization that requests a donation receives one, every time – guaranteed. Additionally, RPM Raceway holds a longstanding appreciation for veterans and military members and offers an ongoing race discount of 10 percent as well as 50 percent discount off races on Veterans Day to those who present proof of military service.

RPM Raceway believes that anyone can be a racer. Whether gunning it through its lightning fast straightaways, or finding the apex of each hairpin turn, RPM Raceway’s fastest lap racing format will elevate adrenaline levels as racers accelerate through its quarter-mile European-style racetracks in high-performance, Italian-made go-karts capable of speeds up to 45 MPH+. No lights. No limits. Just speed. Race head-to-head during Arrive and Drive, gather a group of eight or more for a competitive race event, host a personal celebration party or a large corporate or team-building event or put skills to the test among the very best during RPM Raceway’s year-round racing leagues. Grab a helmet, get behind the wheel and drive like a pro.

For information, pricing, online race booking or hosting a personal or corporate event, visit www.RPMRaceway.com or call 201-333-7223. For more information on America’s Adopt A Soldier®, please visit www.americasadoptasoldier.org.

About RPM Raceway

RPM Raceway is America’s ultimate all-electric indoor go-kart and entertainment destination providing an authentic, exhilarating and memorable racing experience second only to climbing into an actual race car. From weekend warriors seeking a quick thrill, to determined racers looking to become the next Dale or Danica, RPM Raceway was created for racers of all levels. With five locations throughout the Northeast, including Jersey City, NJ, Destiny USA in Syracuse, NY, Walden Galleria in Buffalo, NY, Farmingdale, NY (Long Island) and The Marketplace Mall in Rochester, NY – and coming soon to Fairfield County, CT – RPM Raceway’s state-of-the-art go-kart racing facilities each feature the latest in high-performance, all-electric, emission-free indoor karts capable of speeds of 45 MPH+, arcade games and VIP space for private parties, corporate events and more. For more information, visit www.RPMRaceway.com, or call 201-333-7223.