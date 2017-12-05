TeamLogic IT Opens in Pompton Lakes by

Top Rated Managed IT Services Provider Serves the IT Needs of Small- to Mid-sized Businesses

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., November 28, 2017—James Kimberlin, owner of TeamLogic IT in Ridgewood, announces the opening of his second location in Pompton Lakes, which will serve the Oakland area. TeamLogic IT is a national provider of managed IT services and computer support services for businesses.

James said, “The growing need for managed IT services by companies of all sizes remains high. By opening another office, we will be able to better service clients throughout the region. Most companies today are uneducated about the risk their business is under due to an insufficient technology infrastructure and the vulnerability this brings to their entire organization. We help companies minimize that risk and bring them peace of mind around their technology.”

For four years running TeamLogic IT has been recognized on the MSPmentor 501 list of global managed services providers, ranking number 36 in 2017. It has also been named the number one technology franchise company by Franchise Business Review for the last five years.

Companies rely on TeamLogic IT’s managed IT services for proactive IT management to help increase productivity while also gaining better ROI from their technology investments. TeamLogic IT’s comprehensive suite of services includes, managed IT services, outsourced IT support, cybersecurity services, cloud, data backup and recovery, business continuity, mobility services, unified communications, relocation services, supplemental IT support, hardware and software, and network and security assessments.

