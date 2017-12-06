Ridgewood Rectreation Winter Programs In January and Februrary by

Tuesday, December 05 2017 @ 04:50 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Registration is now available for our Winter 2018 session. Age appropriate offerings bring educational, enriching and fun new challenges. There is something for everyone!

PRESCHOOL

My First Art with Abrakadoodle - caregivers join as little ones enjoy "firsts" - touching, feeling, hearing, seeing, and thinking while painting, drawing, sculpting, enjoying storybooks, art games and music. Ages 20-42 months. Tuesday mornings at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 10 to 10:45 am, beginning January 9th. $120/6 classes, includes all materials.

**NEW**Junior Explorer's Space with Education Explorers - Students will take a trip to outer space exploring a different aspect each week with experiments and hands-on STEM studies. They will create a constellation canister, starry night slime and much more. Ages 3-5, Tuesday mornings at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 10:30 to 11:30 am, beginning January 9th. $125/6 classes - includes all materials.

Yoga Dance with The Joy of Motion - Little ones love this fun and creative class. Benefits of yoga for children include body and movement awareness, improved flexibility and strength, enhanced concentration, increased self-esteem, ability to better manage stress, creative imaginations, peer and social interaction, discipline and responsibility. Combining dance with yoga adds the inclusion of development of musicality and rhythm, stimulation, creativity, focus and the ability to do poses longer with the music. Formal attire is not required; comfortable clothes are recommended. Wednesday mornings at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 10:30 to 11:15 am, beginning January 10th. $80/6 classes.

**NEW**Preschool Special Education Art with ArtisticallyAbled - Students will enjoy sensory-based classes designed for children with developmental disabilities or delays. Make art, make memories, make friends with painting, drawing, sculpting, mixed media and more. Ages 1-4 (caregivers must attend), Thursday mornings at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 10:00 to 11:00 am, beginning January 18th. $200/8 classes - includes all materials.

Live, Love Music! with Preschool of Rock - In this "Music and Science - Discovery Instrument" program, children experience hands-on use of synthesizers, guitars and other unique instruments discovering the sounds they deliver. Using drums and percussion instruments, they learn about vibrations, tones and so much more. Exciting, fun and educational! Preschoolers under 3 must have a caregiver attend with them. Fridays, mid-day at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 12:30 to 1:15 pm, beginning January 12th. $110/5 classes, includes all materials.

Mini Doodler with Abrakadoodle - This class takes children on a fun, creative journey with new lessons each session that are fun, will inspire creativity and foster a love of art while working with a mixed media series! Please dress for mess! Ages 3-5. Now on Fridays, after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:30 to 4:30 pm, beginning January 12th. $125/6 classes, all materials included.

ELEMENTARY

Slime Factory with Scented Slime - Education Explorers - Children have fun as they learn the scientific principles behind the creation of a variety of scented slime - bubble gum, peppermint, chocolate, pumpkin, vanilla and more. Grades K-4. Mondays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning January 8th. $115/5 classes, includes all materials.

Picasso Half-Pints with Garden Arts - Creative projects for creative minds! Cartooning, painting, gardening, mandalas, eco-art and more. Ages 4-10. Mondays after school at the Stable, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning January 8th. $115/5 classes, includes all materials.

**NEW**Elementary Special Education Art with ArtisticallyAbled - Students will enjoy sensory-based classes designed for children with developmental disabilities or delays. Make art, make memories, make friends with painting, drawing, sculpting, mixed media and more. Grades K-3 (aides/therapists/shadows must attend for those who require one-on-one assistance), Monday evenings at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 5:00 to 6:00 pm, beginning January 22nd. $200/8 classes - includes all materials.

Super STEM Mash Up with Explore Science - Projects will put knowledge of engineering and physical science to the test. Students' will create and construct the most efficient vertical maze to move objects using just the force of gravity. Other projects include deciding the best materials to construct the tallest tower and strongest bridge, applying the pulley system for a fun challenge to lift and move weighted objects and so much more. Grades K-5, Tuesdays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Ave, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning January 9th. $130/6 classes, all materials included.

Rubber Band Powered Engineering with Education Explorers - Children will become engineers and explore how rubber bands can provide power. Grades K-4. Wednesdays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning January 10th. $125/6 classes, includes all materials.

Acrylics & Drawing with Mrs. C. - Enjoy individual drawing and acrylic art instruction at personal levels. Grades 2-8, Wednesdays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:30 to 4:45 pm, beginning January 10th (students bring own materials). $70/6 classes.

Abrakadoodle's Art Through S.T.E.A.M. – Come paint, learn and explore ART through science, technology, engineering and math - pour some paint to test fluidity, build a colorful kaleidoscope, explore matter and molecules using clay and much more. Grades K-4. Thursdays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning January 11th. $125/6 classes, includes all materials.

ADULTS

Annie's Artisanal Cookery - One Pan Root Vegetable Meals

Join Annie to get to the 'root' of winter vegetables - every week a root vegetable will be featured in tasty and easy to make recipes. Two delicious recipes each week.

Mondays, January 22, 29, February 5 and 26, 12 noon to 2 pm, at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue. $100/4 weeks - all materials provided. Be sure to bring an apron and tupperware for left-overs.

Acrylics with Sandi Chanoch - Individual and personalized attention helps all find their personal techniques. Tuesday afternoons at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 1 to 3 pm, beginning January 9th. Students must bring own materials. $90/6 classes.

Watercolors with Dorrie Rifkin – Participants are encouraged to create strong compositions, execute a solid underlying sketch, draw typography and paint effectively. Beginner and intermediate instruction on Wednesday mornings at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 10 am to 12 noon, beginning January 10th. $110/7 classes. Students must bring own materials.

Register online at CommunityPass (Visa/MasterCard) or in person/by mail to the Recreation Office, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 (cash/check). Non-Residents may register for any session for an additional charge of $10 per class session. You may locate the registration forms with more details on our Recreation homepage, www.ridgewoodnj.net/recreation.

For more information call 201-670-5560 or visit the Stable between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Don't hesitate to contact us if special accommodations are needed.