Blood donation opportunities available throughout New Jersey, Hudson Valley in December by

Tuesday, December 05 2017 @ 04:56 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Community Blood Services holding 60 events in 12 NJ counties, 1 county in NY

MONTVALE, NJ (December 5, 2017) – New Jersey residents have the opportunity to help local hospitals and residents in need this month, with assistance from Community Blood Services.

The Bergen County-based organization will hold 60 community blood drives throughout December, in 12 different New Jersey counties, and 1 in New York. The process is quick and easy, and no advance registration is required. All donors will receive a free cholesterol screening, and in addition will be given access – exclusively on the day of their donation – to the online “Donor Express” health questionnaire, which helps to streamline the actual blood donation process.

“We continue to encourage residents to support the needs of their local hospitals,” says Robert Kessler, Community Blood Services’ recruitment director. “Visiting one of our open drives is a perfect way to make a feel-good donation as the holidays approach.”

Community Blood Services is holding November donation events in the following counties:

New Jersey: Bergen, Cape May, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Union Warren

New York: Orange

A spreadsheet of the drives with additional details is available here.

Healthy individuals age 16 or older, who weigh at least 110 pounds, may donate blood; 16 and 17 year olds must have signed consent forms (available at www.communitybloodservices.com) and proof of birth date. Donors should eat a moderate meal prior to donating, and also bring identification showing their signature.

On occasion, last-minute changes to scheduling for a donation event will occur. As a result, it is recommended that anyone planning to donate blood at one of Community Blood Services’ December donation events call toll-free, at 201-251-3703, to confirm timing and location details.

Additional information about donating blood is available by calling Community Blood Services toll-free, at 201-251-3703, or by visiting www.communitybloodservices.org.

About Community Blood Services

Community Blood Services, a not-for-profit organization that supplies blood and blood products to hospitals in the NJ/NY region, has been devoted to serving the community’s transfusion medicine needs since 1953. Donations of blood and blood products, umbilical cord blood, stem cells, and bone marrow help to join individuals, organizations, businesses, and entire communities together in partnership with us to help save lives.