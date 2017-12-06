Vantage Health System Receives $5,000 Grant From Investors Foundation by

Wednesday, December 06 2017 @ 06:07 PM EST

(Dumont, New Jersey – December 6, 2017) Vantage Health System recently received a $5,000 grant from the Investors Foundation. The grant will help further Vantage Health System’s mission to provide those we serve opportunities for wellness through integrated mental and physical healthcare, support services, and affordable housing.

Vicki Sidrow, CEO said “The grant will help homeless Bergen County families with permanent, safe, affordable housing, mental health treatment and support services. Vantage’s mission to save and change lives every day is possible because of support from friends in the community like Investors and we thank them for their philanthropy!

About Investors Bank

Investors Bank, headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey, is a full-service community bank that has been serving customers since 1926. With over $23 billion in assets and a network of more than 150 retail branches, Investors delivers personalized services and products tailored to the needs of its customers. Investors’ banking services include complete deposit, loan and cash management products for consumers and businesses. Investors Bank. Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

About the Investors Foundation

Investors Bank created the Investors Foundation in 2005 to support the communities Investors Bank serves. Investors Foundation supports initiatives in the arts, youth development, health and human services, education and affordable housing. Investors Foundation works to improve the lives of its customers and neighbors.

For more information, please visit https://www.myinvestorsbank.com/Community/Investors-Foundation

