Vantage Health System Receives $5,000 Grant From Investors Foundation
(Dumont, New Jersey – December 6, 2017) Vantage Health System recently received a $5,000 grant from the Investors Foundation. The grant will help further Vantage Health System’s mission to provide those we serve opportunities for wellness through integrated mental and physical healthcare, support services, and affordable housing.
Vicki Sidrow, CEO said “The grant will help homeless Bergen County families with permanent, safe, affordable housing, mental health treatment and support services. Vantage’s mission to save and change lives every day is possible because of support from friends in the community like Investors and we thank them for their philanthropy!
About Investors Bank
Investors Bank, headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey, is a full-service community bank that has been serving customers since 1926. With over $23 billion in assets and a network of more than 150 retail branches, Investors delivers personalized services and products tailored to the needs of its customers. Investors’ banking services include complete deposit, loan and cash management products for consumers and businesses. Investors Bank. Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.
About the Investors Foundation
Investors Bank created the Investors Foundation in 2005 to support the communities Investors Bank serves. Investors Foundation supports initiatives in the arts, youth development, health and human services, education and affordable housing. Investors Foundation works to improve the lives of its customers and neighbors.
For more information, please visit https://www.myinvestorsbank.com/Community/Investors-Foundation
About Vantage Health SystemVantage Health System is a private not for profit 501 (C) 3 charitable organization. In operation since 1957, Vantage is a system of community-based facilities and programs located in Bergen County, NJ. Vantage provides services to children, adolescents, adults and elders with mental health, addiction, developmental and eldercare challenges. No one is turned away due to lack of income. Vantage Health System offers a full range of clinical services. For access to care or more information, please call 201-567-0059 or visit our website: www.vantagenj.org
