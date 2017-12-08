The Valley Hospital Auxiliary Hosts “An Evening of Elegance” at The Rockleigh by

December 8, 2017 Ridgewood, New Jersey On Friday, November 17th, more than 325 Valley supporters gathered in black tie attire to celebrate The Valley Hospital Auxiliary’s 62nd Annual Valley Ball. This time-honored event took place at The Rockleigh Country Club and raised approximately $150,000 towards The Auxiliary’s $1.5 million pledge designated to two areas – Valley Medical Group’s Child & Adolescent Mental Health Program and Valley Home Care’s Butterflies endowment.

The Valley Ball co-chairs, Linda Leeder and Elaine Heimberger, delivered the welcoming remarks, recognized the sponsors and donors, and encouraged guests to dine and enjoy acoustic blues played by the Jay Morton band.

Audrey Meyers, President and CEO of The Valley Hospital and Valley Health System, thanked the Auxiliary for their efforts throughout the years.

“One thing that has been a constant throughout Valley’s long history is the commitment of generations of devoted Auxilians,” Ms. Meyers acknowledged. “The tradition of service and philanthropy continues, tonight, as we gather to raise funds towards important programs that make a significant impact on people in our community.”

Throughout its long history, The Valley Hospital Auxiliary has raised more than $22 million in support of much-needed healthcare programs and services that have touched thousands of Valley’s patients and their families. It consists of more than 1,500 members in 15 branches, and works to fulfill the threefold mission: to raise funds for special projects, provide volunteer service, and serve as a community liaison.

This event is one of many fundraisers organized by the Auxiliary volunteers to reach the fundraising goal. This donation designated to Valley Medical Group’s Child & Adolescent Mental Health Program and Valley Home Care’s Butterflies endowment demonstrates their loyal support of Valley’s mission.

Photo caption: Shown here are the members of The Valley Ball Committee