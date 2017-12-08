The Community Chest Needs Your Help to Spread Holiday Cheer to Our Less Fortunate Neighbors This Season by

Friday, December 08 2017 @ 10:54 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

(Englewood, New Jersey; December 5, 2017) -- The Community Chest asks people and businesses to make the holidays a little brighter this season for their less fortunate neighbors in eastern Bergen County with a contribution to the annual Holiday Gift Card Program. For nearly 85 years, The Chest has led social service initiatives and supported nonprofits to make local communities stronger and benefit people in the area.

"This time of year can be a very lonely, difficult time for people with limited resources to celebrate and enjoy the holiday season. While some neighbors are getting together with friends and families, others cannot afford a holiday meal or a small gift for special people and loved ones," said Dr. Shelly Wimpfheimer, Executive Director of The Community Chest.

Each year, The Chest carries out the motto, Neighbors Helping Neighbors, assisting local residents who are unable to celebrate the holiday season because of limited resources. The organization supports area nonprofit organizations addressing a range of issues, including health and mental health, hunger, arts programming, the environment, and volunteerism.

To celebrate the holiday season, The Chest selected these five nonprofit organizations providing services to individuals and families in the area to receive $1,000 each to purchase gift cards to distribute to their most needy clients: Bergen Family Center, Women's Rights Information Center, Southeast Senior Center for Independent Living, The Center for Food Action and The Office of Concern. Families can receive up to $100, with smaller amounts awarded to individuals. Last year, 180 clients in need received gifts through this program.

Why should you give? "The Community Chest reviews and vets all the nonprofit organizations selected to receive the gift card donations. The staff knows the individuals and families' circumstances and the gift cards are given anonymously. Each year, The Chest receives thank you letters from the recipients, and we are heartened to learn what these gifts mean to them. The public can make a difference and help them celebrate and enjoy this holiday season," said Wimpfheimer.

Contributions to the Holiday Gift Program may be done by mailing a check to The Community Chest, located at 122 South Van Brunt Street in Englewood, New Jersey 07631. Make an online donation at the nonprofit organization's website, www.thecommunitychestofenglewood.org, and click the Donate button.

For further information about The Community Chest and the Holiday Gift Card Program, contact (201) 568-7474 or contact [email protected]

About The Community Chest

Founded in 1933, The Community Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, has supported local not-for-profit agencies for nearly 85 years. The Chest leads initiatives and supports nonprofits that make our communities stronger and benefit people in need in eastern Bergen County. Each year, The Chest raises funds and allocates them to agencies demonstrating the capacity to provide services to local citizens. The organization also provides coordinating and planning services in its communities, serving as a bridge between agencies and organizations and investing in the stability and quality of the service network.

For further information about The Chest, visit www.communitychestofenglewood.org or contact (201) 568-7474. Stay updated about the organization's activities on Facebook and Twitter.

Photo Caption: The Community Chest supports The Office of Concern's neighbors in need with a donation of holiday gift cards.