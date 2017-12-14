Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, December 14 2017 @ 03:43 PM EST
Thursday, December 14 2017 @ 03:43 PM EST
Tedesco Applauds Murphy’s Nomination of Gurbir Grewal

(Hackensack)- This morning, New Jersey Governor-Elect Phil Murphy announced Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir Grewal as his nominee to serve as New Jersey’s next Attorney General. Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco released the following statement regarding the announcement:

“Phil Murphy has made an outstanding choice in nominating Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir Grewal to serve as New Jersey’s Attorney General. As Attorney General, I know that Prosecutor Grewal will continue to demonstrate the same commitment to public service and the rule of law that he has exemplified throughout his career.

Two years ago, Gurbir Grewal became my professional colleague when he was appointed to lead the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. Today, I am fortunate to count him as a trusted friend. As the chief law enforcement officer of the most populous county in New Jersey, Prosecutor Grewal has been steadfast, thoughtful, and compassionate in his pursuit of justice for the people of Bergen County. I have been grateful for his partnership on behalf of the citizens we serve, especially in our joint effort to address the opioid epidemic.

On behalf of nearly one million residents of Bergen County, I thank Gurbir Grewal for his dedicated service to our county and its people. It is with great pride that I congratulate my good friend on his nomination to serve the people of New Jersey as our next Attorney General.”

