Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, December 14 2017 @ 03:43 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, December 14 2017 @ 03:43 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Freeholder Chair Zur Statement on Appointment of Gurbir Grewal as AG by Governor-elect Murphy

    Share

(Hackensack) Bergen County Freeholder Chairwoman Tracy Silna Zur, Chair of the Freeholder Law & Public Safety Committee, issued the following statement on behalf of the Bergen County Board of Chosen Freeholders:

“I applaud governor-elect Murphy for today’s decision to appoint Gurbir Grewal as Attorney General.  In his tenure in Bergen County, Gurbir Grewal has proven himself to be an exemplary prosecutor who commands the respect of the men and women who serve under him as well as our entire community.  As we have tackled some of our greatest challenges, whether it be cyber bullying, the opioid addiction crisis, or incidents of bias and hatred, Gurbir has lead with strength and integrity.  He has shown that one can be understanding and compassionate while still having a steadfast commitment to the law— one of many factors which make him uniquely qualified to serve as our state’s top law enforcement officer”

Share It!

Story Options

  • Freeholder Chair Zur Statement on Appointment of Gurbir Grewal as AG by Governor-elect Murphy
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost