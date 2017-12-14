Freeholder Chair Zur Statement on Appointment of Gurbir Grewal as AG by Governor-elect Murphy by

Tuesday, December 12 2017 @ 07:21 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

(Hackensack) Bergen County Freeholder Chairwoman Tracy Silna Zur, Chair of the Freeholder Law & Public Safety Committee, issued the following statement on behalf of the Bergen County Board of Chosen Freeholders:

“I applaud governor-elect Murphy for today’s decision to appoint Gurbir Grewal as Attorney General. In his tenure in Bergen County, Gurbir Grewal has proven himself to be an exemplary prosecutor who commands the respect of the men and women who serve under him as well as our entire community. As we have tackled some of our greatest challenges, whether it be cyber bullying, the opioid addiction crisis, or incidents of bias and hatred, Gurbir has lead with strength and integrity. He has shown that one can be understanding and compassionate while still having a steadfast commitment to the law— one of many factors which make him uniquely qualified to serve as our state’s top law enforcement officer”