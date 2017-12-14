NJ’s PSA Safe Stop Campaign by

Tuesday, December 12 2017 @ 07:41 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Englewood Cliffs Cadillac’s Co-Owner and Former NY Giant Super Bowl Winner Jessie Armstead Takes Part in NJ’s PSA Safe Stop Campaign

(Englewood, NJ – December 12, 2017) Englewood Cliffs Cadillac co-owner and 2x NY Giant Super Bowl Winner, Jessie Armstead recently participated in New Jersey’s new PSA Safe Stop Campaign along with NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal.

SAFE STOP is a new statewide information sharing campaign designed to encourage safe traffic stops by building mutual trust between police and the communities they serve.

The campaign includes, among other components, video Public Service Announcements features national celebrities former NFL Pro Bowl player Jessie Armstead and former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal as well as community leaders, law enforcement members and other public figures.

SAFE STOP videos will air on television, in movie theaters, on-line and in multiple other venues throughout NJ, and will carry positive messages about the role civilians can play in helping to ensure that their encounters with law enforcement are safe and mutually-respectful.

The videos urge viewers to visit a dedicated website – SafeStopNJ.com – to learn more about their rights and obligations under the law, get tips on do’s and don’ts during a traffic stop, and learn how to pursue a complaint if they feel they’ve been treated unfairly by police.

New Jersey has been a national leader in actions taken to improve the relationship between police and the communities they serve. Those actions – all of which have been directed at law enforcement – have included protocols to ensure conflict-free and transparent investigations of police-involved shootings and alleged police misconduct.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=FiV8xq_cqXk