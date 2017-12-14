Inserra Supermarkets ShopRite Opens Inaugural USDA Certified Organic Butcher Shop by

ShopRite of Hillsdale opens first of its kind Organic Butcher Shop Dec. 13

Hillsdale, NJ -- (December 13, 2017) – The ShopRite of Hillsdale today announced the launch of its USDA-certified Organic Butcher Shop -- offering organic beef, pork and poultry prepared on-site behind the certified organic butcher counter. This process of preparing and selling over a retail butcher counter is the first of its kind in the country. The new Organic Butcher Shop at the ShopRite of Hillsdale will meet growing demand for domestic, grass-fed, and pasture raised organic meats. The family-operated Inserra Supermarkets owns the ShopRite of Hillsdale located at 372 Broadway in Hillsdale, NJ.

Bob Anderson, founder of SUSTAINABLE STRATEGIES LLC and an internationally recognized authority on organic agriculture and organic food policy, joined two of the many farmers working with Inserra Supermarkets for the organic butcher shop’s grand opening on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 8 a.m. Inserra Supermarkets completed a rigorous certification process that goes above and beyond certified organic requirements and exceeds industry standards. Family farms in the United States will supply the Hillsdale organic butcher shop with meat and poultry that is raised domestically without pesticides, antibiotics, GMOs or hormones.

“We’ve seen demand for organic food increase dramatically in the last few years,” said Tracy Favre, Director of Certification Services at Quality Assurance International (QAI), which helped oversee the certification process. “Inserra Supermarkets and the Inserra Family are helping meet this demand with this new USDA Certified Organic Butcher Shop in Hillsdale, NJ.”

Organics represent one of the fastest growing food segments, and supermarkets top the list of places customers go to purchase their organics. ShopRite stores have a large selection of organic and gluten-free products across all supermarket aisles, and the new organic butcher shop is the natural next step at the ShopRite of Hillsdale. The Hillsdale Organic Butcher Shop is located adjacent to the existing meat department, where ShopRite’s master butchers custom cut beef, pork, and poultry seven days a week. Few supermarkets offer both the expertise of in-store butchers and the guaranteed freshness of daily deliveries. But ShopRite offers both, with trained butchers much like old-fashioned neighborhood butcher stores.

“My grandparents started in the grocery business as trained butchers, so this is another way to carry on our long tradition of having master butchers in our ShopRite stores who are trained to handle and hand-cut organic meat,” stated Lawrence Inserra, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Inserra Supermarkets. “Today our stores offer one of the largest selections of organic and locally-grown fruits and vegetables, local farm fresh and organic dairy products, and thousands of certified organic items throughout the store.”

“As a family we are committed to supporting sustainable agriculture and preserving the environment for future generations,” added Carl Inserra, Jr. “We are opening our organic butcher shop to provide our customers with the option of cut fresh daily certified organic domestic raised meats and poultry as an alternative to our extensive variety of pre-packaged options. “

The ShopRite of Hillsdale is working with family farms based around the country that are committed to organic, sustainable agriculture, humane farming, and trained butchers who will advise customers regarding the various cuts, as well as provide cooking tips and recipes.

“When you buy organic products, you are not only helping the environment and avoiding pesticides, you are actually creating a real opportunity for family farmers to continue to succeed,” said Bob Anderson.

“Our Butcher Shop’s certification ensures organic integrity; from the farm to our master butchers, then to your table,” added Thomas Alvarez, Meat and Seafood Merchandiser for Inserra Supermarkets.

The Organic Butcher Shop will be open seven days a week. For more information, check out the ShopRite of Hillsdale Facebook page.

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, NJ, and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With more than 270 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves more than six million customers each week. A long-time supporter of key community efforts, ShopRite is dedicated to fighting hunger in the communities it serves. Through its ShopRite Partners In Caring program, ShopRite has donated more than $43 million to 1,700 worthy charities and food banks since the program began in 1999. For more information, please visit www.ShopRite.com.