Litchult Joins Provident Bank as Vice President, Relationship Manager by

Wednesday, December 13 2017 @ 03:38 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

ISELIN, NEW JERSEY (December 13, 2017): Kenneth Litchult of Waldwick, NJ, has joined Provident Bank as a Vice President, Relationship Manager with the bank’s Healthcare Financial Services Group. He is based in Morristown, NJ and is responsible for working with healthcare businesses, practice groups, and care centers throughout New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania to meet their financial services needs.

Litchult will focus on originating commercial loans with amounts ranging from $250,000 to $10 million, and will be responsible for managing a portfolio of existing client relationships. In addition, he will work closely with accounting firms, law firms, intermediaries, and trade associations to source new business.

“We are excited to add Ken to our Healthcare Financial Services Group. His strong business development and client management skills, extensive knowledge of the New Jersey market, and his ability to understand the credit needs of healthcare-related businesses will greatly enhance our efforts to grow Provident’s Healthcare Financial Services Group,” said John W. Bolich, Jr., Senior Vice President, Director of Healthcare Financial Services, Provident Bank.

Prior to joining Provident Bank, Litchult was a Vice President in the Healthcare Financial Services Group at Valley National Bank in Wayne, NJ, where he focused on healthcare commercial loans ranging from $250,000 to $15 million and managed an $80 million loan portfolio. In addition, Litchult has held similar positions with Provident Bank NY (now Sterling National Bank) in Lodi, NJ, and Fleet Bank (now Bank of America) in Morristown, NJ. Litchult holds a B.A. from Ramapo College.

About Provident Bank

Provident Bank, (www.provident.bank) a community-oriented bank offering “Commitment you can count on” since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS), which reported assets of $9.50 billion as of September 30, 2017. With $6.59 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company.