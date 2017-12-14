Voucher Recipients Share Stories About How Housing Transformed Their Lives by

Loss of 5,500 Vouchers in FY18 Federal Budget Would Exacerbate Homelessness

December 11, 2017 - On Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 10:30 a.m., individuals living in the Greater Freehold region and Collaborative Support Programs of New Jersey (CSPNJ) staff will share their personal success stories telling how housing vouchers have transformed their lives. The event will take place at the Freehold First Aid Squad at 18 Spring Street in Freehold, New Jersey. After the event, individuals will be available to speak directly with members of the press.

Moving into affordable housing with the assistance of vouchers allows individuals with low-incomes to stabilize their health and integrate into the community. Once their lives are stabilized, voucher recipients rely less on expensive emergency health care.

Joaquin Fuentes lives in Jersey City and received a housing voucher eight months ago through the assistance of CSPNJ. Says Joaquin about life now that he lives in his own apartment, “I don’t have to worry about living from house to house, or living in the street, or getting my medication. It makes it so easy … being normal and seeing my doctors. My family loves me now because I’m doing the right thing. My life is a lot easier. My life improved and my health is better.”

“Over three decades of experience helping low-income individuals with disabilities integrate into their communities, we have seen how vouchers can transform the lives and health of the individuals and families that we work with,” said Mark Duffy, Director of Operations, CSPNJ.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, 165,800 people in 70,000 New Jersey households use a voucher to afford decent, privately owned housing. In 2018, New Jersey could lose 5,500 vouchers if Congress does not increase renewal funding sufficiently to cover rising rents and other costs. This loss of vouchers would worsen homelessness and housing instability among low-income residents.

John Boross has had a voucher for about 4 years and lives in Oakhurst. “When I was homeless, I did not have medication and now I am stable,” says John. “The help that the voucher gives me is tremendous, it's a difference of $500 a month and with that I can pay my electric, hospital and gas bills and have a little bit of money left over at the end of the month to buy a book or CD. Without it, I’d be stuck between a rock and a hard place.”

Monarch Housing has seen the success of the Housing Choice (Section 8) Voucher program as local communities are making progress in decreasing homelessness. “Vouchers transform lives and now is not the time for New Jersey’s elected officials in Washington to walk away from the federal investment that helps individuals to become stable and healthy members of their communities,” said Richard W. Brown, CEO, Monarch Housing Associates.

The offices of U.S. Senators Cory Booker and Robert Menendez and U.S. Representatives Tom MacArthur (R-3), Chris Smith (R-4), and Frank Pallone (D-6) were invited to attend the event. Due to votes scheduled in Washington, DC, it is not expected that the elected officials will be able to attend.

Bill Butler who uses a Section 8 voucher to rent his apartment in Ocean Grove has a message about importance of federal funding for vouchers. Says Bill, “Think about what it would be like, if you had a family member who needed somewhere to live.”

Bill asks elected officials “To take a hard and fast look at the difference that Section 8 means not only to myself, a person with a mental health disability but to people who don’t have a disability, to people who are poor who can’t afford to live in New Jersey in a 2-bedroom apartment for $1,300/month and to say once and for all, that we have to take care of the least fortunate among us. I’ve been blessed, I’ve been lucky, and I’ve worked hard to get where I am. But no one ever, ever, ever, does anything by themselves.”

“Housing vouchers are critical to individuals as it allows them to not only live with dignity but also die with dignity,” said Leslie Stivale, Executive Director, Triple C Housing. “There is one gentleman who received a housing voucher who had significant health concerns when he moved into his unit. He was able to comfortably receive palliative care for chronic health issues that otherwise would have resulted in more trauma and costly care revolving in and out of ER. He unfortunately lost his battle to cancer, but there has to be dignity in death when you have an address vs. being homeless on the street.”

Videos of Joaquin, John and Bill and another housing voucher recipient are available below and highlight the transformative impact of having a place to call home are at this link: https://tinyurl.com/VoucherVideos

Collaborative Support Programs of New Jersey is a dynamic, statewide, recovery focused provider of housing and services to people living with mental health and addiction challenges. Our greatest resource is the life experiences of people working through their own recovery.

Monarch Housing Associates’ mission is to expand the supply, accessibility and variety of affordable, permanent supportive housing through development, planning, advocacy and partnerships.

Triple C’s mission is to create permanent supportive housing opportunities coupled with innovative support services empowering individuals and families to live with dignity and fulfill their utmost potential.