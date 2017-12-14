Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas Supports Fight Against Breast Cancer by

Thursday, December 14 2017 @ 12:14 PM EST

Representatives from Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas present a check for $466 to the Chilton Medical Center Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing patients with the finest doctors, most promising medical treatments and newest clinical innovations. To raise funds, Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas donated one dollar from sales of select cocktails during October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month to the foundation, which will support its mission to enhance the quality of health care available to those it serves - funding clinical services, state-of-the-art technology, facility construction and modernizations, outreach initiatives and other vital programs.

(From L to R): Brian McAllister, general manager, Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas in Clifton, Mary Gray, manager of special events and stewardship, Chilton Medical Center Foundation, and Michel Desjardins, chef de cuisine, Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas in Clifton.

About Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas