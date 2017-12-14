Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, December 14 2017 @ 03:43 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, December 14 2017 @ 03:43 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas Supports Fight Against Breast Cancer

    Share

Representatives from Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas present a check for $466 to the Chilton Medical Center Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing patients with the finest doctors, most promising medical treatments and newest clinical innovations. To raise funds, Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas donated one dollar from sales of select cocktails during October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month to the foundation, which will support its mission to enhance the quality of health care available to those it serves - funding clinical services, state-of-the-art technology, facility construction and modernizations, outreach initiatives and other vital programs.  

(From L to R): Brian McAllister, general manager, Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas in Clifton, Mary Gray, manager of special events and stewardship, Chilton Medical Center Foundation, and Michel Desjardins, chef de cuisine, Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas in Clifton.

About Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas

Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas specializes in small plates that put modern twists to Italian classics, with a focus on local and seasonal ingredients. To complement its menu, Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas has an extensive list of over 150 world class wines available by the bottle, with over 50 selections offered by the glass. Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas has locations at Clifton Commons on Route 3 in Clifton, NJ and The Gallery at Westbury Plaza on Long Island.  For more information, or to book a reservation, visit www.spuntinowinebar.com. 

Share It!

Story Options

  • Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas Supports Fight Against Breast Cancer
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost