GAFCU Hopes and Dreams Foundation Donates to American Cancer Society

Three initiatives by Greater Alliance Hopes and Dreams Foundation, during the month of October, allowed employees and members of Greater Alliance Federal Credit Union to do their part in the fight against breast cancer.
Employees of the GAFCU once again participated in the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. This year 25 employees walked while others manned a tent with balloon art and giveaways for participants at the walk and their families. The walk took place at Overpeck Park in Ridgefield Park on October 29.
In addition to the walk, all three branches participated in jeans Fridays from June 1 to November 3. Any employee who wanted to wear jeans on Friday, simply paid $2, and all proceeds were donated to the American Cancer Society.
On those same jeans Fridays, pink cupcakes were for sale in the Hackensack and Paramus branches. Both employees and members of the credit union were able to purchase a cupcake and bracelets for $2 contributing to the cause. The cupcake sale was made possible through a partnership with Inserra Supermarkets.
“Our breast cancer initiative was started years ago in support of one of our employees affected by the disease,” said Glenn Guinto, Greater Alliance FCU CEO and Foundation board member. “I am proud to say that our employees and members are so generous and continue to support the American Cancer Society every year and the important work that they do.”
Steve Masi, Greater Alliance Hopes and Dreams Foundation Chairman and Greater Alliance FCU board member said, “this is exactly our common goal when we chartered the Foundation and I’m glad the great group of people at Greater Alliance are helping us achieve our goals.”
The walk, jeans Fridays and the pink cupcake sale allowed Greater Alliance Hopes and Dreams Foundation to raise $2155, which was $155 over their 2017 goal. All proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society.
Greater Alliance Hopes and Dreams Foundation for Children is a State registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. and is a non-profit foundation based in Bergen County, dedicated to supporting programs, activities, and research aimed at helping less fortunate and handicapped children and families through grants, donations, and scholarships. For more information visit www.gahopesanddreams.org or call 201-599-5603.
What's Related