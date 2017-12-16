Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County Named an Official Charity Partner of the 2018 United Airlines NYC Half Set by

Saturday, December 16 2017 @ 10:30 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

New York, December 7, 2017 —Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County was named an Official Charity Partner of the 2018 United Airlines NYC Half, it was announced today by Jacey Raimondo, Habitat Bergen Executive Director. The race, which will take place on Sunday, March 18, 2018, will have an expanded field with an expected 22,500 runners and will feature a completely redesigned course taking runners on a 13.1 mile tour of iconic city landmarks beginning in Brooklyn and finishing in Central Park in Manhattan.

“We are thrilled to partner with the United Airlines NYC Half, which gives Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County the ability to raise funds and awareness for our veterans and senior affordable housing project currently under construction in the Township of Washington said Jacey Raimondo, Habitat Bergen Executive Director representative. “We look forward to having a dedicated team of runners take on the United Airlines NYC Half on behalf of our organization—training, preparing, and ultimately completing the 13.1-mile race for a cause that is both meaningful and close to each and every one of them.”

At the 2017 United Airlines NYC Half, approximately 2,700 runners raised $5M for charity. That number includes a mix of runners who gained entry through one of more than 130 Official Charity Partners, and runners who used their own entry and raised funds for either an Official Charity Partner or another charity of their choice.

Habitat Bergen has been granted 10 runner entries to the 2018 United Airlines NYC Half and is seeking to fill the entries as soon as possible. The fundraising requirement is $1000. per runner and the United Airlines NYC Half race registration fee. Interested runners to contact Gloria Bello at [email protected]. Our team members are treated to a prerace dinner or postrace breakfast – team majority rules on the event, as well as long and short sleeve running shirt(s).

“We are proud to welcome Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County as an official charity partner of the 2018 United Airlines NYC Half,” said Christine Burke, vice president of runner products and services for New York Road Runners. “Our charity partners are an integral part of the United Airlines NYC Half and provide thousands of runners dedicated to making a difference in the lives of those in need an opportunity to add meaning to their miles.”

For the fourth consecutive year in Times Square, the Rising New York Road Runners at the United Airlines NYC Half kids run, will take place featuring 1,000 students from NYRR’s free youth fitness programs. The 1500-meter out-and-back race along Seventh Avenue will occur simultaneously alongside the United Airlines NYC Half route.

The 2017 United Airlines NYC Half saw 19,409 total finishers from all 50 states and 84 countries.

About New York Road Runners

Founded in 1958, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world’s premier community running organization, whose mission is to help and inspire people through running. NYRR’s commitment to New York City’s five boroughs features races, community events, youth running initiatives, school programs, and training resources that provide hundreds of thousands of people each year, from children to seniors, with the motivation, know-how, and opportunity to Run for Life. NYRR’s premier event, and the largest marathon in the world, is the TCS New York City Marathon. Held annually on the first Sunday in November, the race features 50,000 runners, from the world’s top professional athletes to a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners. To learn more, visit www.nyrr.org.

About Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County

The goal of Habitat Bergen is to eliminate poverty housing and homelessness from the face of the earth by working in partnership with people in need. Using volunteer labor and donated funds and materials, Habitat Bergen builds or rehabilitates simple, decent houses and sells them to low-income families at cost, but with no interest added. Habitat Bergen is a people-to-people partnership, which joins all of us together regardless of race, nationality, religion, or socioeconomic status. That partnership begins with the homeowner families (partner families). Habitat Bergen is not a giveaway program, but a joint venture in which those who benefit from the housing ministry are involved in the work at various levels. They help with the construction of their own home, as well as the houses of their neighbors. www.habitatbergen.org