Valley’s Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Programs Certified by Industry Leader by

Monday, December 18 2017 @ 10:23 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey, December 14, 2017 – The Valley Hospital is proud to announce the certification of its Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Programs by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR). Valley was recognized with this three-year certification for its commitment to improving the quality of life by enhancing standards of care.

Cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs are designed to help people with cardiovascular problems (e.g., heart attacks, coronary artery bypass graft surgery) and pulmonary problems (e.g., chronic obstructive pulmonary disease [COPD], respiratory symptoms,) recover faster and improve their quality of life. Both programs include exercise, education, counseling and support for patients and their families.

This is Valley’s Cardiac Rehabilitation Program’s sixth accreditation from the AACVPR and Valley’s Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program’s first accreditation.

The Valley Hospital’s Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Programs participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation of the program’s practices. AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other professional societies. Each program is reviewed by the AACVPR Program Certification Committee and Certification is awarded by the AACVPR Board of Directors.

AACVPR-certified programs are recognized as leaders in the field of cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation because they offer the most advanced practices available.

About AACVPR

Founded in 1985, the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation is a multidisciplinary organization dedicated to the mission of reducing morbidity, mortality and disability from cardiovascular and pulmonary disease through education, prevention, rehabilitation, research and disease management. Central to the core mission is improvement in quality of life for patients and their families.



Photo Caption: Valley’s Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation programs were recently certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.