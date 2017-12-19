Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, December 19 2017 @ 11:35 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, December 19 2017 @ 11:35 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

$110k in Scholarships Support Students

PARAMUS, N.J. – “The season of giving” came to Bergen Community College Dec. 11 thanks to the generosity of the College’s foundation donors, awarding 100 students approximately $110,000 in scholarships to help support their education. The ceremony, which took place in the institution’s Anna Maria Ciccone Theatre at its main campus, recognized students with high academic achievements and goals.

Scholarships represent increasingly critical lifelines for community college students – 50 percent report financial issues could cause them to leave their institution, according to the Center for Community College Student Engagement, thereby delaying their completion of a degree program and entry into the workforce.

The Bergen Community College Foundation leads the application and disbursement process, which has totaled nearly $20 million since its inception in 1982. To support future student scholarships as part of the $50 for 50 campaign, visit tinyurl.com/bergen50.

Fall 2017 scholarship recipients, by hometown:

Allendale        

Shelley            Capener, $1,000, Pitkin Scholarship

Alpine

Amanda-Rachel Garcia, $1,500, John MacQuaide Memorial Scholarship

Andover

Geraldine Mae Lua, $1,000, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Bergenfield

Michael Barlow, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

Isaac Reyes, $1,000, David & Gertrude Schwimmer Endowed 

Danesa Salcedo, $2,500, Leo Foundation Scholarship

Jagerynn Verano, $1,000, Louis Girshon Endowed Scholarship

Carlstadt        

Tyler Laursen-Carr, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Cliffside Park

Ashly Masmela, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

Silvia Maresca, $1,000, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Doreta Biba, $1,000, Moses Family Scholarship

Julian Bargo, $1,000, Robert S. Hekemian Scholarship

Clifton

Kushal Swami, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Cresskill         

Caroline Sabsoul Moreno, $1,000, Moses Family

Dumont          

Jade Alameda, $500, Diana Oquendo, M.D. Scholarship

Jaclyn Dore, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Misael Espinal , $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Yong Min Chen, $1,000, Pitkin Scholarship

Elmwood Park

Umar Abdullah, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

Nimra Arshad, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

Suad Pjetrovic, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

Constanza Navarrete Villena, $1,000, Red Fox Scholarship

Carissa Tedesco, $1,000, Red Fox Scholarship

Englewood     

Anexis Ruiz, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

Juleen M. Reid, $1,000, Louis Girshon Endowed Scholarship

Fair Lawn

Flora Awuku, $1,000, Alumni Nursing Network Scholarship

Demetrius Johnson, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

Rosio Sanchez, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

Richard Bohajian, $1,000, Rev. Carnig Antranik Hallajian Endowment Scholarship

Paul Lazaro, $1,000, PSEG Scholarship

Fairview         

Lana Sarama, $1,000, Alumni Network Scholarship

Fort Lee         

Isana Mizuma, $1,000, Alumni Network Scholarship

June Cutrupi, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Annie Kim, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Eunice Ko, $1,000, Robert S. Hekemian Scholarship

Garfield          

George Alvarado, $1,000, Alumni Network Scholarship

Laura   Chorzepa, $1,000, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Andrej Gjorgiev, $1,000, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Luis Salinas, $1,000, Franco-Miranda Memorial Scholarship

Jelena  Melnichenko, $1,000, Moses Family Scholarship

Zhane Ball, $2,223, Philip Begonia Scholarship

Alis Artyunyan, $1,000, Red Fox Scholarship

Pedro Ugarte-Varon, $1,000, Red Fox Scholarship

Valkeita Howell, $2,500, Leo Foundation Scholarship

 

Glen Rock      

Kevin Bergen, $2,000, Michael J. Esposito Endowed Trust Scholarship

Matthew Rella , $2,000, Michael J. Esposito Endowed Trust Scholarship

Hackensack    

Ana Meneces, $1,000, Robert S. Hekemian Scholarship

Hamburg        

Andreanna Nordland, $500, Ira Kaltman Scholarship

Hawthorne     

Robert Michel, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

Gabriela Correa, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Hillsdale         

Marianna Maltsev, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

Valerian Monceau, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Jersey City     

Jaqueline Lunkes, $1,000, Moses Family Scholarship

Kearny

Hina Malik, $1,000, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Leonia

Alexander Czechowicz, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

 

Little Ferry     

Shivani Patel, $1,000, Alumni Network Scholarship

Massiel Erazo, $1,000, Moses Family Scholarship

Lodi   

Alexa Ramos, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

Leslie Bottier, $2,000, Michael J. Esposito Endowed Trust Scholarship

Remila Jasharllari, $1,000, Moses Family Scholarship

Nicolette Cacciatore, $1,671, Philip Begonia Scholar

Lindsey Njanja, $1,000, PSEG Scholarship

Lyndhurst      

Genesis Powell, $1,000, Alumni Network Scholarship

Samantha Da Silva, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

Metuchen       

Sibora Peca, $1,000, PSEG Scholarship

New Milford  

Justin Sterling, $1,000, Moses Family Scholarship

Keanu Carbon, $1,000, Robert S. Hekemian Scholarship

North Arlington

Lara Esteves-Teixeira, $1,000, Red Fox Scholarship

Nutley

Yasin Balik, $1,000, Red Fox Scholarship

Oakland

Theresa Cruciata, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

Palisades Park

Sung Bong Kim, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

JeongSu Kim,  $1,000, Moses Family Scholarship

Bryan Perez Garcia, $1,000, Robert S. Hekemian Scholarship

Paramus          

Paula Gansel, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

Ridgefield Park          

Shirleybe Rojas, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

Ariana Basdeo, $1,000, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Erna Xheraj, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Ridgewood    

Hahyung Jung, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Ringwood      

Nadia Kadkweh, $1,000, Red Fox Scholarship

River Vale      

Un Yung Kim, $2,500, Leo Foundation Scholarship

John Misha, $1,000, Red Fox Scholarship

Rochelle Park

Mikala Yavorski, $1,000, Red Fox Scholarship

Rutherford     

SeoHyun Chang, $1,000, Moses Family Scholarship

Saddle Brook 

Caitlin Conway, $1,000, Alumni Nursing Network Scholarship

Brittany MacDonald, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

South Hackensack      

Gessilda Galang, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Suffern, New York

Olena Yemtchuk, $1,000, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Summit           

Ivana Rivera, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

Teaneck          

Arian Richardson, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

Andy Corniel, $1,000, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Kemrick Petree, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Tenafly           

Eleonora Tatazi, $1,000, Moses Family Scholarship

Totowa           

Nicolette Riccobono, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

Vernon

Stephanie Bahamonde, $1,000, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Wayne

Yousif Shamil, $1,000, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Sasha De La Torre, $1,000, Franco-Miranda Memorial Scholarship

West Milford 

Steven Veninger, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

West New York         

Cesar Cedano-Reinoso, $1,000, Red Fox Scholarship

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu), a public two-year coeducational college celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2017-18, enrolls 14,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.

photo caption: Students receiving scholarships were joined by presenters such as Board of Trustees Vice Chair Gerard Carroll (middle, suit).

