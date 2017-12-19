$110k in Scholarships Support Students
Scholarships represent increasingly critical lifelines for community college students – 50 percent report financial issues could cause them to leave their institution, according to the Center for Community College Student Engagement, thereby delaying their completion of a degree program and entry into the workforce.
The Bergen Community College Foundation leads the application and disbursement process, which has totaled nearly $20 million since its inception in 1982. To support future student scholarships as part of the $50 for 50 campaign, visit tinyurl.com/bergen50.
Fall 2017 scholarship recipients, by hometown:
Allendale
Shelley Capener, $1,000, Pitkin Scholarship
Alpine
Amanda-Rachel Garcia, $1,500, John MacQuaide Memorial Scholarship
Andover
Geraldine Mae Lua, $1,000, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Bergenfield
Michael Barlow, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship
Isaac Reyes, $1,000, David & Gertrude Schwimmer Endowed
Danesa Salcedo, $2,500, Leo Foundation Scholarship
Jagerynn Verano, $1,000, Louis Girshon Endowed Scholarship
Carlstadt
Tyler Laursen-Carr, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship
Cliffside Park
Ashly Masmela, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship
Silvia Maresca, $1,000, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Doreta Biba, $1,000, Moses Family Scholarship
Julian Bargo, $1,000, Robert S. Hekemian Scholarship
Clifton
Kushal Swami, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship
Cresskill
Caroline Sabsoul Moreno, $1,000, Moses Family
Dumont
Jade Alameda, $500, Diana Oquendo, M.D. Scholarship
Jaclyn Dore, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship
Misael Espinal , $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship
Yong Min Chen, $1,000, Pitkin Scholarship
Elmwood Park
Umar Abdullah, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship
Nimra Arshad, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship
Suad Pjetrovic, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship
Constanza Navarrete Villena, $1,000, Red Fox Scholarship
Carissa Tedesco, $1,000, Red Fox Scholarship
Englewood
Anexis Ruiz, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship
Juleen M. Reid, $1,000, Louis Girshon Endowed Scholarship
Fair Lawn
Flora Awuku, $1,000, Alumni Nursing Network Scholarship
Demetrius Johnson, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship
Rosio Sanchez, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship
Richard Bohajian, $1,000, Rev. Carnig Antranik Hallajian Endowment Scholarship
Paul Lazaro, $1,000, PSEG Scholarship
Fairview
Lana Sarama, $1,000, Alumni Network Scholarship
Fort Lee
Isana Mizuma, $1,000, Alumni Network Scholarship
June Cutrupi, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship
Annie Kim, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship
Eunice Ko, $1,000, Robert S. Hekemian Scholarship
Garfield
George Alvarado, $1,000, Alumni Network Scholarship
Laura Chorzepa, $1,000, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Andrej Gjorgiev, $1,000, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Luis Salinas, $1,000, Franco-Miranda Memorial Scholarship
Jelena Melnichenko, $1,000, Moses Family Scholarship
Zhane Ball, $2,223, Philip Begonia Scholarship
Alis Artyunyan, $1,000, Red Fox Scholarship
Pedro Ugarte-Varon, $1,000, Red Fox Scholarship
Valkeita Howell, $2,500, Leo Foundation Scholarship
Glen Rock
Kevin Bergen, $2,000, Michael J. Esposito Endowed Trust Scholarship
Matthew Rella , $2,000, Michael J. Esposito Endowed Trust Scholarship
Hackensack
Ana Meneces, $1,000, Robert S. Hekemian Scholarship
Hamburg
Andreanna Nordland, $500, Ira Kaltman Scholarship
Hawthorne
Robert Michel, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship
Gabriela Correa, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship
Hillsdale
Marianna Maltsev, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship
Valerian Monceau, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship
Jersey City
Jaqueline Lunkes, $1,000, Moses Family Scholarship
Kearny
Hina Malik, $1,000, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Leonia
Alexander Czechowicz, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship
Little Ferry
Shivani Patel, $1,000, Alumni Network Scholarship
Massiel Erazo, $1,000, Moses Family Scholarship
Lodi
Alexa Ramos, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship
Leslie Bottier, $2,000, Michael J. Esposito Endowed Trust Scholarship
Remila Jasharllari, $1,000, Moses Family Scholarship
Nicolette Cacciatore, $1,671, Philip Begonia Scholar
Lindsey Njanja, $1,000, PSEG Scholarship
Lyndhurst
Genesis Powell, $1,000, Alumni Network Scholarship
Samantha Da Silva, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship
Metuchen
Sibora Peca, $1,000, PSEG Scholarship
New Milford
Justin Sterling, $1,000, Moses Family Scholarship
Keanu Carbon, $1,000, Robert S. Hekemian Scholarship
North Arlington
Lara Esteves-Teixeira, $1,000, Red Fox Scholarship
Nutley
Yasin Balik, $1,000, Red Fox Scholarship
Oakland
Theresa Cruciata, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship
Palisades Park
Sung Bong Kim, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship
JeongSu Kim, $1,000, Moses Family Scholarship
Bryan Perez Garcia, $1,000, Robert S. Hekemian Scholarship
Paramus
Paula Gansel, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship
Ridgefield Park
Shirleybe Rojas, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship
Ariana Basdeo, $1,000, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Erna Xheraj, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship
Ridgewood
Hahyung Jung, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship
Ringwood
Nadia Kadkweh, $1,000, Red Fox Scholarship
River Vale
Un Yung Kim, $2,500, Leo Foundation Scholarship
John Misha, $1,000, Red Fox Scholarship
Rochelle Park
Mikala Yavorski, $1,000, Red Fox Scholarship
Rutherford
SeoHyun Chang, $1,000, Moses Family Scholarship
Saddle Brook
Caitlin Conway, $1,000, Alumni Nursing Network Scholarship
Brittany MacDonald, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship
South Hackensack
Gessilda Galang, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship
Suffern, New York
Olena Yemtchuk, $1,000, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Summit
Ivana Rivera, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship
Teaneck
Arian Richardson, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship
Andy Corniel, $1,000, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Kemrick Petree, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship
Tenafly
Eleonora Tatazi, $1,000, Moses Family Scholarship
Totowa
Nicolette Riccobono, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship
Vernon
Stephanie Bahamonde, $1,000, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Wayne
Yousif Shamil, $1,000, Ciarco Family Scholarship
Sasha De La Torre, $1,000, Franco-Miranda Memorial Scholarship
West Milford
Steven Veninger, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship
West New York
Cesar Cedano-Reinoso, $1,000, Red Fox Scholarship
Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu), a public two-year coeducational college celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2017-18, enrolls 14,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.
photo caption: Students receiving scholarships were joined by presenters such as Board of Trustees Vice Chair Gerard Carroll (middle, suit).
