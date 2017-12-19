$110k in Scholarships Support Students by

Monday, December 18 2017 @ 10:26 AM EST

Scholarships represent increasingly critical lifelines for community college students – 50 percent report financial issues could cause them to leave their institution, according to the Center for Community College Student Engagement, thereby delaying their completion of a degree program and entry into the workforce.

The Bergen Community College Foundation leads the application and disbursement process, which has totaled nearly $20 million since its inception in 1982. To support future student scholarships as part of the $50 for 50 campaign, visit tinyurl.com/bergen50.

Fall 2017 scholarship recipients, by hometown:

Allendale

Shelley Capener, $1,000, Pitkin Scholarship

Alpine

Amanda-Rachel Garcia, $1,500, John MacQuaide Memorial Scholarship

Andover

Geraldine Mae Lua, $1,000, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Bergenfield

Michael Barlow, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

Isaac Reyes, $1,000, David & Gertrude Schwimmer Endowed

Danesa Salcedo, $2,500, Leo Foundation Scholarship

Jagerynn Verano, $1,000, Louis Girshon Endowed Scholarship

Carlstadt

Tyler Laursen-Carr, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Cliffside Park

Ashly Masmela, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

Silvia Maresca, $1,000, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Doreta Biba, $1,000, Moses Family Scholarship

Julian Bargo, $1,000, Robert S. Hekemian Scholarship

Clifton

Kushal Swami, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Cresskill

Caroline Sabsoul Moreno, $1,000, Moses Family

Dumont

Jade Alameda, $500, Diana Oquendo, M.D. Scholarship

Jaclyn Dore, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Misael Espinal , $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Yong Min Chen, $1,000, Pitkin Scholarship

Elmwood Park

Umar Abdullah, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

Nimra Arshad, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

Suad Pjetrovic, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

Constanza Navarrete Villena, $1,000, Red Fox Scholarship

Carissa Tedesco, $1,000, Red Fox Scholarship

Englewood

Anexis Ruiz, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

Juleen M. Reid, $1,000, Louis Girshon Endowed Scholarship

Fair Lawn

Flora Awuku, $1,000, Alumni Nursing Network Scholarship

Demetrius Johnson, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

Rosio Sanchez, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

Richard Bohajian, $1,000, Rev. Carnig Antranik Hallajian Endowment Scholarship

Paul Lazaro, $1,000, PSEG Scholarship

Fairview

Lana Sarama, $1,000, Alumni Network Scholarship

Fort Lee

Isana Mizuma, $1,000, Alumni Network Scholarship

June Cutrupi, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Annie Kim, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Eunice Ko, $1,000, Robert S. Hekemian Scholarship

Garfield

George Alvarado, $1,000, Alumni Network Scholarship

Laura Chorzepa, $1,000, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Andrej Gjorgiev, $1,000, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Luis Salinas, $1,000, Franco-Miranda Memorial Scholarship

Jelena Melnichenko, $1,000, Moses Family Scholarship

Zhane Ball, $2,223, Philip Begonia Scholarship

Alis Artyunyan, $1,000, Red Fox Scholarship

Pedro Ugarte-Varon, $1,000, Red Fox Scholarship

Valkeita Howell, $2,500, Leo Foundation Scholarship

Glen Rock

Kevin Bergen, $2,000, Michael J. Esposito Endowed Trust Scholarship

Matthew Rella , $2,000, Michael J. Esposito Endowed Trust Scholarship

Hackensack

Ana Meneces, $1,000, Robert S. Hekemian Scholarship

Hamburg

Andreanna Nordland, $500, Ira Kaltman Scholarship

Hawthorne

Robert Michel, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

Gabriela Correa, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Hillsdale

Marianna Maltsev, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

Valerian Monceau, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Jersey City

Jaqueline Lunkes, $1,000, Moses Family Scholarship

Kearny

Hina Malik, $1,000, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Leonia

Alexander Czechowicz, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Little Ferry

Shivani Patel, $1,000, Alumni Network Scholarship

Massiel Erazo, $1,000, Moses Family Scholarship

Lodi

Alexa Ramos, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

Leslie Bottier, $2,000, Michael J. Esposito Endowed Trust Scholarship

Remila Jasharllari, $1,000, Moses Family Scholarship

Nicolette Cacciatore, $1,671, Philip Begonia Scholar

Lindsey Njanja, $1,000, PSEG Scholarship

Lyndhurst

Genesis Powell, $1,000, Alumni Network Scholarship

Samantha Da Silva, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

Metuchen

Sibora Peca, $1,000, PSEG Scholarship

New Milford

Justin Sterling, $1,000, Moses Family Scholarship

Keanu Carbon, $1,000, Robert S. Hekemian Scholarship

North Arlington

Lara Esteves-Teixeira, $1,000, Red Fox Scholarship

Nutley

Yasin Balik, $1,000, Red Fox Scholarship

Oakland

Theresa Cruciata, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

Palisades Park

Sung Bong Kim, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

JeongSu Kim, $1,000, Moses Family Scholarship

Bryan Perez Garcia, $1,000, Robert S. Hekemian Scholarship

Paramus

Paula Gansel, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

Ridgefield Park

Shirleybe Rojas, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

Ariana Basdeo, $1,000, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Erna Xheraj, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Ridgewood

Hahyung Jung, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Ringwood

Nadia Kadkweh, $1,000, Red Fox Scholarship

River Vale

Un Yung Kim, $2,500, Leo Foundation Scholarship

John Misha, $1,000, Red Fox Scholarship

Rochelle Park

Mikala Yavorski, $1,000, Red Fox Scholarship

Rutherford

SeoHyun Chang, $1,000, Moses Family Scholarship

Saddle Brook

Caitlin Conway, $1,000, Alumni Nursing Network Scholarship

Brittany MacDonald, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

South Hackensack

Gessilda Galang, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Suffern, New York

Olena Yemtchuk, $1,000, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Summit

Ivana Rivera, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

Teaneck

Arian Richardson, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

Andy Corniel, $1,000, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Kemrick Petree, $1,000, Gourmet Dining Scholarship

Tenafly

Eleonora Tatazi, $1,000, Moses Family Scholarship

Totowa

Nicolette Riccobono, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

Vernon

Stephanie Bahamonde, $1,000, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Wayne

Yousif Shamil, $1,000, Ciarco Family Scholarship

Sasha De La Torre, $1,000, Franco-Miranda Memorial Scholarship

West Milford

Steven Veninger, $1,000, Foundation General Scholarship

West New York

Cesar Cedano-Reinoso, $1,000, Red Fox Scholarship

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu), a public two-year coeducational college celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2017-18, enrolls 14,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields.

photo caption: Students receiving scholarships were joined by presenters such as Board of Trustees Vice Chair Gerard Carroll (middle, suit).