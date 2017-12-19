Giddy-up! Ride into Wild West Inspired Ice Sculptures at Skylands Stadium by

Calling all Annie Oakley’s and Buffalo Bill’s! Explore the world’s only Wild West village made entirely of ice at Skylands Stadium’s Frozen In Ice: Wild West

Augusta, N.J. – December 18, 2017 – The Wild West is stocked with some of the most captivating characters in American history and, for some of us, the most vivid scenes of our childhood imagination. Are you a notorious outlaw, a heroic sheriff or a fearless pioneer? Saddle up and ride into Skylands Stadium’s Frozen In Ice: Wild West, featuring a life-sized Wild West village made entirely out of ice.

Venture inside the Skylands Stadium Event Center and marvel at the ice town carved by the master sculptors at Sculpted Ice Works. The Wild West village is completely interactive and features everything you would find in the old American Frontier. If your little Billy the Kid gets caught by the long arm of the law, take him inside the ice jail for a fun photo. After a long day on the trail, head to Skylands Stadium’s ice saloon, featuring delicious signature drinks from Wyatt, the bartender. The village will also feature a bank, a trading post, animal sculptures and more.

Frozen In Ice: Wild West is more than an interactive trip back in time. It is also jam-packed with fun and games for the young and young at heart. Back by popular demand, the giant ice slide will be the centerpiece of the Skylands Stadium Event Center. Take a ride down this one-of-a-kind, 50-foot ice slide for exhilarating, icy fun. There will also be a kids’ ice slide for young children who want to be part of the excitement.

In addition to the ice slides, the lower level of the Event Center will feature interactive games made of ice, an ice maze and an ice candy store with real candy for purchase. The upper level of the Event Center will have carnival games and prizes, hot food and hot beverages available for purchase.

The icy fun continues outdoors. Up on the right field picnic pavilion, enjoy outdoor skating no matter the weather with Skylands Stadium’s new never-melt ice rink. The rink is made of synthetic ice, making picturesque outdoor skating possible regardless of the temperature outside. Ice skating can be enjoyed for $10, which includes your ice skate rental and 20 minutes of skating. Also on the pavilion, warm up by a crackling fire and make your own tasty treats at the S’mores Fire Pit, sponsored by ThorLabs.

The pavilion will also feature unique ice carving entertainment. On select days, professional ice artists will be performing live ice carving demonstrations and you can help judge their creations.

Frozen In Ice: Wild West is presented by the talented artists from Sculpted Ice Works who carve and build everything inside the village from giant blocks of ice. Over 100 tons of ice is transformed for this spectacle and the Skylands Stadium Event Center is kept near freezing temperature to keep the sculptures intact, so please remember to dress warmly.

A regular ticket to Frozen in Ice: Wild West costs $20 for adults and $15 for children 12 and younger, but Skylands Stadium offers many ways to save on this spectacular family event.

1) Visit any of 150 participating Walgreens/Duane Reade locations in the tri-state area to purchase a ticket at a $3 discount. These tickets can be purchased with cash or credit and are good for any night, including weekends.

2) Seniors and military personnel receive a $5 discount every day with proof of ID. Children under 38 inches tall get in free to Frozen In Ice: Wild West every day.

3) Visit Frozen In Ice: Wild West on Discount Nights. Every Monday through Thursday, adults can receive $5 off the regular price of admission, while children 12 and younger, seniors and military personnel receive $3 off their regular admission price. Seniors and military personnel must show ID.

4) Come see the village on special promotional nights. Get a free hot dog and beverage with your admission on Thrifty Thursday. On Fun Fun Fridays, get three (3) free carnival game tickets with your admission. Dads go free on Super Bowl Sunday (February 4). On February 11, all Sussex County residents will receive discounted admission for Sussex County Day.

Skylands Stadium invites groups and birthday parties to come and enjoy the fun at the Frozen In Ice: Carnival. To book your group or birthday party, call 973-940-0222 or email [email protected]

The Frozen In Ice: Wild West will run on select dates from January 27 to February 25, 2018. Please visit SkylandsStadium.com for all dates and times.

