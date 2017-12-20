Meyda Tiffany Lighting Supports Creative Arts in the Adirondacks and Beyond

OLD FORGE, NEW YORK--- Meyda Tiffany Lighting has always supported the Creative Arts. Robert Cohen, Meyda President, has served on the Board of Directors for the Munson-Williams-Proctor Art Institute for more than a decade; Meyda Director of Hospitality Marketing Max Cohen serves on the Board of the Stanley Center for the Arts and was former Board Member of the Utica Jewish Community Center; and Meyda Production Manager Chester Cohen serves on the Board of the Charles T. Sitrin Health Care Center. All are legendary institutions located in the Utica, New York area.
Most recently, Meyda Tiffany Lighting has supported VIEW, the Arts Center in Old Forge, NY with a major pledge and challenge for matching funds to name the workshop wing which is aptly called the “Meyda Tiffany Lighting Creative Arts Wing.” The company helped raise over $350,000 and donated custom lighting fixtures valued at over $55,000.
Today the Meyda Tiffany Lighting Creative Arts Wing houses a large pottery studio with electric and gas kilns, a glazing booth, clay recycling and hand building areas; a multi-purpose workshop for painting, jewelry, wood working and children’s classes; and a teaching kitchen.
"We are very proud to support VIEW, the Arts Center in Old Forge," explains Robert Cohen. "Our company is delighted to support the creative arts, artisans and those entering this exciting field of endeavor. Meyda has always embraced the works of aspiring designers and craftspersons, on the local, national and international levels, and we will continue to do so in the future."
About Meyda Tiffany Lighting
Meyda Tiffany Lighting is a leading manufacturer and designer of custom and decorative lighting and Tiffany lamps. Founded in 1974, the firm’s roots date back to the early 1900s supplying Tiffany Studios with original lighting products, including the original Coca-Cola stained glass fixtures.
With many years of designing, engineering and manufacturing expertise, Meyda develops innovations, technologies and value that transcend architectural lighting for any budget or economy. The firm’s diverse talent creates chandeliers, pendants, wall sconces, table and floor lamps, outdoor lighting and stained glass windows, to meet your exact specifications.
Meyda Tiffany Lighting is headquartered at 55 Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville, New York. For more information, Tel. 1.800.222.4009. Website: www.meyda.com. Email: [email protected].
photo caption: Cohen Family at dedication
