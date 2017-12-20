Applebee’s® Has $1 Long Island Iced Tea the Entire Month of December by

Tuesday, December 19 2017 @ 05:04 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Feel the Cheer with the Dollar L.I.T.™ only at Applebee’s

Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill + Bar is winning the holiday cocktail game by offering the $1 Long Island Iced Tea, better known as the Dollar L.I.T.™, all December. The fan-favorite cocktail is made with a delicious mix of vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec and sweet & sour mix with a splash of cola. The Applebee’s Dollar L.I.T. is available all day at participating Applebee’s restaurants in New Jersey every day in December – for only a buck!

“The Dollar drink is back at Applebee’s just in time for the holidays, and this time, folks can enjoy another one of their favorites, a $1 Long Island Iced Tea,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “The Dollar L.I.T. is kind to your pocket book and a great drink to share with old friends and new ones this holiday season.”

Applebee’s Dollar L.I.T. is available all day, every day while dining in at participating Applebee’s locations for the month of December. For more information on Applebee’s Dollar L.I.T., visit applebees.com/dollarteas after Dec. 1 or stop by your neighborhood Applebee’s today.

As always, Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly.

The Dollar L.I.T. promotion is available at locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in New Jersey, Long Island, Florida and Georgia. In New Jersey, Applebee’s is located in Brick, Bridgewater, Butler, Clark, Clifton, East Hanover, Edison, Flemington, Garfield, Hackensack, Hackettstown, Hillsborough, Howell, Jersey City, Jersey Gardens, Kearny, Lacey, Linden, Manahawkin, Manalapan, Manchester, Middletown, Milltown, Mt. Olive, Newark, Newton, North Bergen, Northvale, Ocean, Paramus, Parsippany, Phillipsburg, Piscataway, Rockaway, Tinton Falls, Toms River, Totowa, Union, Wall and Woodbridge.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. is recognized as the 68th largest privately-held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business and the 11th largest franchisee in the United States as ranked in the Restaurant Finance Monitor, operating seven restaurant concepts including: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex, Quaker Steak & Lube, Noodles & Company, and two of its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In 2015, Nation’s Restaurant News ranked Doherty Enterprises as the 78th largest U.S. Foodservice revenue company, up from 85 in 2014. To date, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates over 150 restaurants in northern, southern and central New Jersey, on Long Island, as well as locations throughout Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island and sections of Florida and Georgia. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow Our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” (www.DohertyInc.com).

About Applebee’s®

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar offers a lively casual dining experience combining simple, craveable American fare with flair, classic drinks and local drafts. All Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their communities and offering quality food and drinks with genuine, neighborly service. Applebee's is one of the world's largest casual dining brands; as of March 31, 2017, there are approximately 2,000 Applebee's franchise restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 15 other countries. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of DineEquity, Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is among the world's largest full-service restaurant companies