Saturday, December 23 2017 @ 01:21 PM EST
Saturday, December 23 2017 @ 01:21 PM EST
Bergen County Police Chiefs Visit Valley Hospital’s Pediatric Patients To Hand out Gifts and Spread Holiday Cheer

Ridgewood, NJ – Representatives from the Bergen County Police Chiefs Association recently accompanied Santa Claus to The Valley Hospital Pediatric Unit to give holiday gifts to hospitalized children.  Pictured here are (standing from left to right):  Susan Apple, M.S., BSN, R.N., NE-BC, Manager, Patient Care Services; Dolores Check, R.N., BSN, Clinical Shift Supervisor, Pediatrics and PICU; Chief Michael Gracey, Haworth; Chief Frank Regino, Westwood; Santa; Chief Michael Mazzeo, Emerson; and Katja Schrottner, Westwood.

