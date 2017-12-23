Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, December 23 2017 @ 01:20 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, December 23 2017 @ 01:20 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Valley National Bank Celebrates the Holidays with Tomorrows Children’s Fund at Hackensack University Medical Center

WAYNE, N.J. – Thursday, December 21, 2017 – On December 15th, Valley National Bank Territory Sales Managers Brenda Lapadat, Susan Gardenier, Lisa Peck, Antonia Martinez, Edna Rios and Michael Molin visited the Hackensack Medical Center to donate toys collected by Valley’s Bergen Sales District. 

The Tomorrows Children’s Fund (TCF) was founded by a group of committed parents to help their children and others like them with cancer and serious blood disorders. Today, TCF provides a warm, healthy and loving environment for children in treatment and a full scope of services to relieve families’ emotional and financial stress. In addition to direct financial aid programs, TCF also offers an array of activities, events, outings, special guests and parties, designed to provide young patients with a brighter tomorrow.

This marks the seventh year in a row that Valley has made the holiday season brighter for children who are facing serious illnesses at Hackensack Medical Center.

Caption

(Left to right) Brenda Lapadat; Susan Gardenier; Lisa Peck; Antonia Martinez; Edna Rios; Michael Molin deliver toys donated by Valley to the Tomorrows Children’s Fund.

