Valley Achieves a 4-Star Rating for Hospital Quality

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, December 21, 2017 — The Valley Hospital is proud to announce that it has a received a four-star rating from Hospital Compare, a program run by the federal government designed to provide consumers with information regarding the quality of care provided at hospitals throughout the United States.

In this latest release, as a result of its commitment to quality and patient safety, Valley moved from a three-star to a four-star hospital.

The hospital ratings, which were released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) today, range from one to five stars. The most common overall rating is three stars, according to the CMS. Valley was one of only 16 hospitals in New Jersey to achieve a four- or five-star rating.

The star ratings combine performance on more than 50 measures of hospital quality into a single rating of one to five stars (with five stars being the best). Quality measures that factor into the star ratings include those related to safety, readmission, patient experience and mortality. The overall rating shows how well each hospital performed, on average, compared to other hospitals in the U.S.

“We understand that patients today have options when it comes to choosing a healthcare provider and it is our goal to be the hospital of choice for the communities we serve,” said Audrey Meyers, President and CEO of The Valley Hospital and Valley Health System. “This recognition of quality excellence is a wonderful reflection of the standard of care we provide to all our patients and a testament to the priority Valley staff and physicians place on quality and patients safety, while delivering the most compassionate care.”

The new hospital ratings, which range from one to five stars, can be found on the CMS hospital comparison site: www.medicare.gov/hospitalcompare.