The Provident Bank Foundation Now Accepting Letters of Intent for First Cycle Signature Grants by

Thursday, December 21 2017 @ 03:19 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Two $50,000 grants available within the Community Enrichment funding area

MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY (DECEMBER 21, 2017): The Provident Bank Foundation (PBF) is pleased to announce is it now accepting Letters of Intent (LOI) for two $50,000 Signature Grants in their Community Enrichment funding area for 2018. The Signature Grant emphasizes sustainable community enhancement, meaningful impact and long-term change across PBF’s service communities.

The funding for Community Enrichment focuses on programs that drive economic development, contribute to a more well-rounded community experience, and provide increased access to information and specialized learning opportunities. Details and goals of each are as follows:

Community and Economic Development – Employment: To provide funding to a non-profit organization whose mission addresses the unemployment issue in the communities served by Provident Bank. This grant is dedicated to addressing the skills gap by providing training and comprehensive supportive services for individuals facing challenges in the labor force.

Youth Development: To provide funding to a non-profit organization whose mission is to prepare youth and teens for the challenges of adolescence and adulthood. Youth development is promoted through activities and experiences that help youth develop social, ethical, emotional, physical, and cognitive competencies.

“The impact and significance that the Signature Grant funding had last year was nothing short of amazing,” says Jane Kurek, Executive Director, The Provident Bank Foundation. “That is why The Foundation Board approved the continuation of these grants in 2018.”

2018 also marks the 15th Anniversary of The Provident Bank Foundation. Since its inception in 2003, the Foundation has granted more than $23 million to not-for-profit organizations and institutions working toward stronger communities.

Later this year, PBF will offer four (4) additional $50,000 grants, two (2) in each of the Foundation’s other funding priority areas – Education and Health, Youth, and Families. Details can be found at www.theprovidentbankfoundation.org.

Major and Community Grant opportunities will remain the same in 2018 as in 2017. Community Grants range from $1,000 up to and including $5,000, and are primarily used for increasing access to funding and to strengthen the capacity of community-based organizations. Major Grants range from $5,000 up to and including $25,000, and fund projects and/or programs that address one or more of PBF’s funding priority areas in a significant way. These projects and/or programs are typically more structured and robust than those supported through PBF’s Community Grants, but of lesser scale than those awarded Signature Grants.

For more information about PBF, visit www.theprovidentbankfoundation.org or call (862) 260-3990.

About The Provident Bank Foundation

The Provident Bank Foundation was established in 2003 by Provident Bank to enhance the quality of life in the region through support of not-for-profit groups, institutions, schools and other 501(c)(3) organizations that provide services in communities served by the Bank. Since inception, the Foundation has granted more than $23 million to not-for-profit organizations and institutions working toward stronger communities. For more information about The Provident Bank Foundation, visit www.theprovidentbankfoundation.org or call (862) 260-3990.