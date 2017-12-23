Bergen County Office for Children Holiday Toy Drive a Great Success by

Thursday, December 21 2017

Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco called the holiday toy drive organized by the Bergen County Office for Children a great success considering the amount of toys and clothes collected for children in need. The items were donated by residents from almost every municipality in Bergen County and collected from November 27th to December 20th in several locations. Attached is a photo of Bergen County Executive Tedesco and the staff from the Office of Children with some of the toys and clothes collected.