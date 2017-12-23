Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, December 23 2017 @ 01:20 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, December 23 2017 @ 01:20 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Bergen County Office for Children Holiday Toy Drive a Great Success

Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco called the holiday toy drive organized by the Bergen County Office for Children a great success considering the amount of toys and clothes collected for children in need.  The items were donated by residents from almost every municipality in Bergen County and collected from November 27th to December 20th in several locations.  Attached is a photo of Bergen County Executive Tedesco and the staff from the Office of Children with some of the toys and clothes collected.

