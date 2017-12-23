Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, December 23 2017 @ 08:57 PM EST
Saturday, December 23 2017 @ 08:57 PM EST
GAFCU Delivers Gifts to St. Theresa's in Paterson

Employees of Greater Alliance Federal Credit Union recently worked with St. Theresa Church of Paterson to adopt parish children for the holidays. The children ranged in age from 5 months to 17 years old. Greater Alliance employees either donated cash between $15 and $20 or gave a gift-wrapped toy.Greater Alliance received the age and gender of the child and the gifts were bought accordingly. Ana Suarez, Greater Alliance FCU Business Development Officer was instrumental in initiating the program and helped wrap the gifts. She delivered 20 gifts and 3 gift cards to the church on Friday, Dec.  15 just in time for them to be delivered for the holidays. Pictured: Ana Suarez delivering the gifts.   About Greater Alliance Federal Credit Union  Greater Alliance Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative, existing solely to serve its members in Bergen and Passaic counties within New Jersey. As a financial cooperative, Greater Alliance offers the best-in-market rates, world-class service, and a full menu of personal and commercial financial services.    Greater Alliance maintains three branches in Paramus, Hackensack and Paterson with more than 5,000 shared branch locations and 75,000 surcharge-free ATMs throughout the country. For more information regarding Greater Alliance Federal Credit Union, visit www.greateralliance.org or call 888-554-2328.  

