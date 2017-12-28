Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Thursday, December 28 2017 @ 09:12 PM EST
Thursday, December 28 2017 @ 09:12 PM EST
NY Waterway Offers a Ferry Happy New Year

 with Traffic-Free Way to Celebrate in New York and Extra Late Night Trip Back to New Jersey

NY Waterway ferries from Port Imperial and Lincoln Harbor in Weehawken and from 14th Street in Hoboken to the West 39th Street Ferry Terminal in Manhattan get New Year’s Eve revelers to Manhattan safely, quickly and reliably.

Ferries run every 20 minutes from each New Jersey terminal and take just minutes to cross the Hudson River to West 39th Street, where free NY Waterway buses are waiting to take passengers across Midtown Manhattan.

To keep the party gong, ferries are operating on an extra late schedule.  The final ferry for Lincoln Harbor and Hoboken/14th Street departs West 39th Street at 12:10 a.m. January 1.

The final ferry to Port Imperial departs West 39th Street at 2:10 a.m. January 1.

For families enjoying the holidays in Manhattan, kids ride free on all NY Waterway ferries through January 1.

For more information, call 1-800-53-FERRY or visit www.nywaterway.com, www.facebook.com/nywaterway or www.twitter.com/ridetheferry.

 

