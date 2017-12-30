Newark Museum Celebrates MLK Jr. Day with Activities, Screenings and more
Highlights include:
* Dramatic reading of Letter from Birmingham Jail.
* Musical performances and spoken word.
* Family-friendly arts and crafts projects.
* MLK-themed scavenger hunt through the permanent collection.
* A community photo booth.
* Viewings of King's I Have a Dream speech and I Shall Not Be Silent.
In addition, there will be the following shows will be screened in the Planetarium: Legends of the Night Sky: Orion at 1 and 3 pm; Skywatchers of Africa at 2 and 4 pm.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is made possible by Investors Foundation. For additional information, please visit www.newarkmseum.org.
