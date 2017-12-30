Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, December 30 2017 @ 09:50 PM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, December 30 2017 @ 09:50 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Newark Museum Celebrates MLK Jr. Day with Activities, Screenings and more

    Share
NEWARK: The Newark Museum is marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a day of film screenings, performance and hands-on activities. In honor of the occasion, museum admission will be free for members and Newark residents; and $5 for all others on Monday, January 15, 2018. Activities are scheduled from noon to 5 pm.

Highlights include:

* Dramatic reading of Letter from Birmingham Jail.

* Musical performances and spoken word.

* Family-friendly arts and crafts projects.

* MLK-themed scavenger hunt through the permanent collection.

* A community photo booth.

* Viewings of King's I Have a Dream speech and I Shall Not Be Silent.

In addition, there will be the following shows will be screened in the Planetarium: Legends of the Night Sky: Orion at 1 and 3 pm; Skywatchers of Africa at 2 and 4 pm.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day  is made possible by Investors Foundation. For additional information, please visit www.newarkmseum.org.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Newark Museum Celebrates MLK Jr. Day with Activities, Screenings and more
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost