Newark Museum Celebrates MLK Jr. Day with Activities, Screenings and more

Saturday, December 30 2017 @ 06:11 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Highlights include:

* Dramatic reading of Letter from Birmingham Jail.

* Musical performances and spoken word.

* Family-friendly arts and crafts projects.

* MLK-themed scavenger hunt through the permanent collection.

* A community photo booth.

* Viewings of King's I Have a Dream speech and I Shall Not Be Silent.

In addition, there will be the following shows will be screened in the Planetarium: Legends of the Night Sky: Orion at 1 and 3 pm; Skywatchers of Africa at 2 and 4 pm.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is made possible by Investors Foundation. For additional information, please visit www.newarkmseum.org.

