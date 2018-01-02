Hackensack Meridian Health Welcomes First Baby of 2018 by

Tuesday, January 02 2018 @ 08:38 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

January 1, 2018 - Hackensack Meridian Health is proud to announce its first baby of 2018 was born at the Donna A. Sanzari Women’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center. Micayla Araujo came into the world at 12:03 a.m. weighing five pounds 11 ounces and measuring 18” in length. She is also the first baby to be born in Bergen County on New Year’s Day. Micayla is the first daughter of Manny Araujo and Lainne Afonso, who live in Kearny. The couple has one son, seven year old Jonathan, who is proud to welcome his little sister into the family.

“We’re ecstatic that our daughter is the first baby to be born at Hackensack University Medical Center in 2018,” said Lainne Afonso, Micayla’s mother. “I feel good and our baby is good. Micayla is the new light for the New Year. We feel very fortunate and are overjoyed that her birthday will always be so special.”

Micayla was due to be born on January 8. But, at 4 a.m. on December 31, Lainne began having contractions. Her water broke at 8 p.m. and that’s when she and Manny headed to the hospital. Micayla was delivered naturally by Meryl Kahan, M.D., attending physician at the Donna A. Sanzari Women’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center. Both mother and daughter are doing well. The family is relieved they did not travel to Freehold as planned to visit relatives for New Year’s Eve.

“We are so proud of our new baby and the fact that she was born on New Year’s Day,” said Manny Araujo, Micayla’s father. “It’s a sign that good things will happen for her and this is definitely the best way to start the New Year.”

photo caption: New parents, Manny Araujo and Lainne Afonso hold their daughter, Micayla, who was the first baby born at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center on January 1, 2018.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center

Advertisement