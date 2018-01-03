NY WATERWAY PROVIDES WARM, RELIABLE CRUISE COMMUTING IN ANY WEATHER by

Wednesday, January 03 2018 @ 11:27 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

Most NY Waterway commuter ferry routes are operating normally, providing comfortable, reliable service despite the frigid weather, an endless cruise season with world-famous skyline views to break up the post-holiday, back-to-work grind.

All ferries have heated passenger cabins with comfortable seating and operate with a +99 percent on-time performance rating, so passengers know exactly when to show up to catch the ferry. Many ferry routes cross the Hudson River in eight minutes or less.

The attractive, modern Port Imperial Ferry Terminal in Weehawken has low-cost indoor parking and convenient connecting service on NJ TRANSIT buses and free NY Waterway buses and on the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Line.

Ferries from Port Imperial operate every 10 minutes during morning and evening rush hour and every 20 minutes off-peak, and take just eight minutes to cross to the West 39th Street Ferry Terminal in Manhattan, where free connecting multi-route buses are waiting, providing seamless connections to areas throughout Midtown and Downtown Manhattan.

NY Waterway’s free Bus Locator App, available on hand-held devices or computers, shows in real time their NY Waterway bus location, so commuters can meet the bus with no waiting on cold street corners. These free buses take commuters back to the West 39th Street Ferry Terminal, an inviting place with food, drinks and a piano player who provides soothing music several days a week.

The whole commuting experience is a welcome break from the routine of the work day.

Cruise commuting is available from the following New Jersey locations:

Edgewater – Edgewater Ferry Landing at Route 5;

Weehawken – Port Imperial and Lincoln Harbor;

Hoboken – 14th Street and the NJ TRANSIT Rail Terminal;

Jersey City – Harborside, Paulus Hook, Liberty Harbor and Port Liberte´;

Monmouth County – Belford / Middletown.

Manhattan ferry terminals are at West 39th Street, Brookfield Place/Battery Park City and Pier 11/Wall Street on the East River.

Advertisement