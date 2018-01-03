Hackensack Riverkeeper Now Accepting Vellekamp Scholarship Applications by

Wednesday, January 03 2018 @ 01:29 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Clean water advocate also accepting donations to support the 2018 Ron Vellekamp Environmental Scholarship fund

Hackensack Riverkeeper, the citizen-steward of the Hackensack River Watershed is pleased to announce it is accepting applications for the 2018 Ron Vellekamp Environmental Scholarship. Now in its eighteenth year, the program named in honor of the late Ridgefield, NJ science teacher and founding Riverkeeper Trustee, helps support college-bound high school seniors who excel academically and who have a strong commitment environmental protection.

Seniors at the sixty high schools in Bergen, Hudson and Rockland Counties are eligible to be nominated by a teacher or guidance counselor for the award. Applications must be postmarked no later than Monday, April 23, 2018. A panel of Hackensack Riverkeeper Trustees and staffers led by Captains Bill Sheehan and Hugh Carola will review each application and consider the students’ academic achievements, environmental extracurricular activities and future plans. The winner of the $1000 unrestricted award will be announced by June 1, 2018.

Additional information and full application criteria are available by emailing Carola at [email protected]; or calling him at 201-968-0808 x102.

One requirement that must be met in order for any student to be considered is that all applicants live within the 210-square mile Hackensack River Watershed and/or attend a school within that region. A list of watershed municipalities is available on the Hackensack Riverkeeper website. For those residing in bi-watershed communities like Jersey City and Paramus, NJ or Ramapo, NY nominators are cautioned to ensure a student’s eligibility before submitting an application. Hardcopies of the scholarship criteria have already been mailed to the Guidance Directors at all sixty-six schools.

Hackensack Riverkeeper’s 2017 Vellekamp scholar was Peter Prastakos of Tenafly, NJ who is currently attending Yale University where he plans to major in environmental engineering. In his application essay, Prastakos, who emigrated with his family from Greece when he was ten, wrote that his choice of study was made so as to “be able to address the world’s most pressing problems including the energy crisis, climate change, and the limited availability of global resources”.

“It is the engineers who can – and will – put into practice all of the Best Practices for which we advocate,” said Captain Bill Sheehan. “Everything from wetlands restoration to better stormwater management to renewable energy development relies on talented professionals who are willing to embrace 21st Century mindsets instead of relying on ‘the same old same old’. I’m sure Peter will be just such a professional.”

Those without a high school senior in the family but who support their local best and brightest students can participate in the program by making a donation to the scholarship fund. Donations to the Ron Vellekamp Environmental Scholarship are tax-deductible and can be made by check or online. Fully 100% of all such donations will go to the fund.

