SIMON YOUTH FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM AS PART OF SIMON SUPPORTS EDUCATION INITIATIVE

Wednesday, January 03 2018 @ 01:30 PM EST

Elizabeth-Area Students Eligible to Apply for Scholarship from The Mills at Jersey Gardens

(Elizabeth, NJ) August 15, 2017 – Since the inception of Simon Youth Foundation in 1998, shoppers at Simon Malls, Mills, and Premium Outlets have been among SYF’s most ardent supporters, contributing millions of dollars to support the Foundation’s mission to provide support for students at risk of dropping out of high school. As a thank you to these loyal supporters, SYF is proud to once again help a graduating senior living near The Mills at Jersey Gardens take the next step on their educational journey.

Each year, Simon Youth Community Scholarships are awarded in every community across the country that is home to a Simon Mall, Mills, or Premium Outlets center. The application period has begun and ends on February 15, 2018. Students can apply online by visiting syf.org/scholarships.

Any student who will be graduating in the class of 2018 and lives in the designated community surrounding a Simon property is eligible. Applicants can check their eligibility by entering their ZIP code at syf.org/scholarships. Recipients will receive up to $1,500 toward tuition and other educational expenses at an accredited college, university, vocational or technical school.

The SYF community scholarship program is one facet of the Simon Supports Education initiative, launched earlier this spring at all Simon properties. As part of this initiative, visitors at Simon centers can now purchase SYF Simon VISA gift cards, redeemable wherever VISA is accepted. One dollar from the sale of each bright orange, SYF-branded card will go directly to support SYF and its mission.

“The support of Simon and its generous shoppers has been instrumental in the growth and overall impact of Simon Youth Foundation,” said Dr. J. Michael Durnil, SYF President and CEO. “Providing this scholarship to deserving students in communities that Simon calls home is our way of saying ‘thank you’ for their continued support.”

In addition to the community scholarships, 11 regional awards called “Awards of Excellence” will be given to top candidates. The regions eligible are Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Indianapolis, Miami, New York, Orange County (CA), Orlando, and Seattle/Tacoma. Additionally, one Award of Excellence will be awarded to an applicant from a Simon Premium Outlet. Students from these areas will have the opportunity to receive a $10,000 award ($2,500 for up to four years).

In 2017, the Simon Youth Foundation awarded $1.6 million to 335 students nationwide.

“The importance of pursuing education—both high school and beyond—cannot be overstated, and we feel passionately that financial constraints should never be the reason that a promising student is unable to achieve their dreams,” said Durnil. “We are proud to partner with The Mills at Jersey Gardens to help a student in the Elizabeth area and surrounding communities take their next steps in life.”

The 2018 SYF Community Scholarship recipients will be selected by International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS), a third-party administrator. Students are selected based on a variety of criteria, including financial need, academic performance, leadership skills and participation in school and community activities. Those students who are the first in their family to pursue a post-secondary education will also be given close consideration.

Recipients will be notified of their awards in May 2018.

About SYF

SYF is a national non-profit that partners with public school districts to open dropout recovery academies inside Simon shopping malls. The organization now has 30 Simon Youth Academies in 12 states. In the organization’s 18-year history, more than 14,000 students have earned their diploma and more than $16 million in scholarships have been awarded. Visit syf.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter (@simon_youth), or Instagram (@simonyouthfoundation) for updates.

About Simon

Simon is a global leader in retail real estate ownership, management and development and a S&P100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our industry-leading retail properties and investments across North America, Europe and Asia provide shopping experiences for millions of consumers every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

About The Mills at Jersey Gardens

The Mills at Jersey Gardens is New Jersey’s largest outlet and value retail center with over 200 stores under one roof. A shopper’s paradise, The Mills at Jersey Gardens is anchored by top outlets including Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Neiman Marcus Last Call, Century 21, Marshall’s, and the best brand outlets including Michael Kors, Coach, Calvin Klein, Banana Republic, Nike, True Religion, Nautica, PUMA and Guess. The center also offers the largest Tommy Hilfiger in the US. With daily transportation from both the Port Authority Bus Terminal and Newark Liberty International Airport, the center is a great day-trip out of the hustle and bustle of New York City and features tax-free shopping on clothes and shoes. Enjoy great dining at Johnny Rockets, Chili’s, Applebee’s and its food court – voted one of the best in the state by NJ.com. Located at 651 Kapkowski Rd. in Elizabeth, The Mills at Jersey Gardens is easy to access off of exit 13A on Interstate 95. For more information, call (908) 354-5900 or visit www.simon.com/mall/the-mills-at-jersey-gardens. The Mills at Jersey Gardens may also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JerseyGardens and on Twitter www.twitter.com/MillsatJersey.

About The Mills, A Simon Company

