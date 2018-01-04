Beckerman and Antenna Close 2017 With Record Growth by

Award-winning marketing agency closes strongest year in company history with 21% year-over-year growth, fueled by practice expansions and major client wins

HACKENSACK, N.J. – January 3, 2017 – Beckerman, an award-winning full-service marketing and public relations agency and parent company of Beckerman PR, Antenna, Eco Branding, Paul & Zakheim Associates and Chicago Digital, today announced that it has grown by 21 percent year-over-year, closing the strongest year in its 20-year corporate history.

The jump in top-line revenue and profitability is a result of the steady growth of the company’s industry-leading real estate and energy technology practices, as well as the introduction and development of additional practice areas, including life sciences, real estate technology, smart mobility and an emerging technologies group incorporating expertise in blockchain, artificial intelligence, robotics, virtual reality and the Internet of Things (IoT).

“Our growth is a testament to the commitment and dedication of the totality of our team, from executives to interns and everything in between,” said Keith Zakheim, CEO of Beckerman and Antenna. “Our commitment to professional, personal and spiritual growth remains unchanged and is the lynchpin of our success. It is our clients that inspire us to continually improve and expand our service offerings, and our growth this year is a reflection of that commitment. 2018 promises to be another banner year for Beckerman, as we continue to add brilliant, hard-working professionals to our team.”

This success comes on the heels of Antenna’s acquisition of Eco Branding, announced in 2017 – a merger that created North America’s largest full-service agency dedicated to clean technology. This past year, Beckerman also expanded its suite of public relations, marketing communications, social, digital, creative, web, event and public affairs services.

Beckerman enhanced its management team with key promotions and new hires in 2017: Denyse Dabrowski to managing director, Christa Segalini to executive vice president, Kim Setliff Barnes to senior vice president, Sharon Golubchik to vice president of life sciences, Jake Rozmaryn to vice president of business development, Kyle Kirkpatrick to vice president and Jessica Orsini to corporate director of human resources.

About Beckerman

Founded in 1989, Beckerman ranks among the top 10 fastest-growing and top 50 largest independent public relations firms in the industry. Parent company of Beckerman PR, Antenna, Eco Branding, Chicago Digital and Paul & Zakheim Associates, the firm represents a distinguished roster of hundreds of clients from diverse industry sectors, including real estate, real estate technology, energy technology, life sciences, smart mobility, emerging technologies and public affairs. Its real estate and clean technology practices are the largest in the nation. Beckerman has offices in New York City, San Francisco, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Hackensack, N.J.

