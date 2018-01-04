Winter Storm Grayson worsening New Jersey’s serious blood shortage by

Donations needed as quickly as possible

NEW JERSEY (Jan. 4, 2018) – Winter Storm Grayson, in addition to battering New Jersey with snow and high winds, is also worsening an already serious blood shortage.

Because of the weather conditions, Community Blood Services, New Jersey’s blood center, has today been forced to close its four fixed collection centers (Lincoln Park, Montvale, Paramus and Parsippany), while also cancelling all scheduled blood donation events throughout the state. As a result, an entire day of blood collection is being lost – and the only way to bolster the already short supply will be for donations volume to increase once the weather clears.

Community Blood Services provides blood to 30 different hospital locations, and approximately 250 donations each day are needed to address the needs of the patients in these facilities.

“In light of the state’s ongoing blood shortage, losing an entire day of collection is a very serious matter,” explains Robert Kessler, director of Recruitment for Community Blood Services. “If we’re not able to make up the donations we didn’t receive today, the severity of the problem will worsen. The best outcome will be if people, realizing how significant the situation is, will come out after the storm ends and donate blood.”

