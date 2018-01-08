Inserra Supermarkets presented a check for $345,164 to the Diabetes Research Institute (DRI) by

Inserra Supermarkets presented a check for $345,164 to the world-renowned DRI, the largest and most comprehensive research center dedicated to curing diabetes, during an event held at ShopRite of Hoboken. The funds were raised during Inserra Supermarkets’ annual DRI fundraiser, and the Inserra Family Foundation matched every dollar raised during the campaign.

