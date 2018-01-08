Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, January 08 2018 @ 10:19 PM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, January 08 2018 @ 10:19 PM EST
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Inserra Supermarkets presented a check for $345,164 to the Diabetes Research Institute (DRI)

    Share

Inserra Supermarkets presented a check for $345,164 to the world-renowned DRI, the largest and most comprehensive research center dedicated to curing diabetes, during an event held at ShopRite of Hoboken. The funds were raised during Inserra Supermarkets’ annual DRI fundraiser, and the Inserra Family Foundation matched every dollar raised during the campaign.

 

 

Inserra Supermarkets is a local family-owned supermarket company dedicated to supporting national research and community organizations. For Inserra Supermarket employees and customers, raising funds to support diabetes research and treatment is a personal matter as many of them know someone who is living with the disease, including Lindsey Inserra, a fourth-generation family member who works for the company. 

Pictured, Left to Right: Front Row:  Marie Inserra, Bonnie Inserra, Lindsey Inserra, Danile Wares, ShopRite of Hoboken, Laura Inserra DuPont, and Antoinette Fabrizio, ShopRite of Hoboken;
Second Row: Joshua Rednik, President and CEO of the DRI Foundation; Bill Petsch, ShopRite of Hoboken Manager; Lawrence Inserra Jr., and Carl Inserra Jr.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Inserra Supermarkets presented a check for $345,164 to the Diabetes Research Institute (DRI)
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost