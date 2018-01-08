Inserra Supermarkets presented a check for $345,164 to the Diabetes Research Institute (DRI)
Inserra Supermarkets presented a check for $345,164 to the world-renowned DRI, the largest and most comprehensive research center dedicated to curing diabetes, during an event held at ShopRite of Hoboken. The funds were raised during Inserra Supermarkets’ annual DRI fundraiser, and the Inserra Family Foundation matched every dollar raised during the campaign.
Inserra Supermarkets is a local family-owned supermarket company dedicated to supporting national research and community organizations. For Inserra Supermarket employees and customers, raising funds to support diabetes research and treatment is a personal matter as many of them know someone who is living with the disease, including Lindsey Inserra, a fourth-generation family member who works for the company.
Pictured, Left to Right: Front Row: Marie Inserra, Bonnie Inserra, Lindsey Inserra, Danile Wares, ShopRite of Hoboken, Laura Inserra DuPont, and Antoinette Fabrizio, ShopRite of Hoboken;
Second Row: Joshua Rednik, President and CEO of the DRI Foundation; Bill Petsch, ShopRite of Hoboken Manager; Lawrence Inserra Jr., and Carl Inserra Jr.
