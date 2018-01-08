THE ELISABETH MORROW SCHOOL GOLD COAST EVENTS 2018 by

Monday, January 08 2018 @ 12:48 PM EST

FREE EDUCATIONS EVENTS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

(Englewood, New Jersey – January 8, 2018) The Elisabeth Morrow School loves the Gold Coast and invites local families to the following FREE 2018 Educational events in your neighborhood.

January 11, 2018 – Reception at Sabor Latin Bistro – Come and meet current families and EMS administration while enjoying wonderful refreshments! 6:30pm-8:30pm at Sabor Latin Bistro, 8809 River Road, North Bergen, NJ. Space is limited, RSVP to [email protected] / 201-568-5566 x7212

January 21, 2018 – Concert and Musical Petting Zoo at Port Imperial – Join us for some family fun and hear the EMS Orchestra, as well as try our child-sized instruments. Free face painting & ice cream also! Event will be held inside the ferry terminal at NY Waterway/ Port Imperial Weehawken, 4800 Ave at Port Imperial from 1pm-3pm.

February 15, 2018 – EMS STEAM Team Maker Day at Brownstone Pancake Factory– Come join us for engaging STEAM activities for the kids up to age of 10, along with FREE pancakes! Event will be held from 6pm-8pm at Brownstone Pancake Factory, Edgewater, NJ. Space is limited, RSVP to [email protected] / 201-568-5566 x7212

March 15, 2018 – STEAM for Young Children at Hudson’s House of Play. Come and try an interactive STEAM activity with your children and enjoy dinner. Free open play for the children also! 6pm-8pm at Hudson’s House of Play, 40 Riverwalk Place, West New York, NJ. Space is limited, RSVP to [email protected] / 201-568-5566 x7212

About Elisabeth Morrow:

