STATEWIDE RESPITE CARE PROGRAM FACT SHEET

What is the Respite Care Program?

This program established by Chapter 119 of the Public Law in 1987, is designed to provide relief and support to the unpaid caregivers of frail elderly and disabled adults. The Program provides services for elderly and functionally impaired person to relieve their caregivers of the stress arising from the responsibility of providing daily care. Services in Bergen County are coordinated by the Bergen County Department of Human Services, Division on Disability Services through funds provided by the New Jersey Department of Health and Senior Services.

What services are available?

Homemaker/Home Health Aides

Medical Adult Day Care

Social Adult Day Care

Short-term inpatient care in a Nursing Home or Assisted Living Facility



Skilled Nursing

Caregiver Directed Option

Who can receive these services?

Families or individuals, age 18 or over, providing unpaid basic daily care at home to a frail elderly and/or disabled adult age 18 or over. Individual is at risk of long-term institutionalization due to inability of the caregiver to continue in that role. The care recipient must be a resident of Bergen County, New Jersey.

What are the financial criteria?

Monthly income may not exceed $2,250 ($4,500 for a couple). Cost share begins at an income level of $1089 per month, ($2,132 for a couple), and is assessed on a sliding scale.

Liquid resources, i.e., assets that can be converted into cash within 20 working days, may not exceed $40,000 for an individual, and $60,000 for a couple. This limit includes all savings and investments, but does not include the value of one’s primary home, car or household effects.

Who will determine the amount and type(s) of services, and how many hours will be available?

A representative from the Bergen County Division on Disability Services has been designated to administer the program within the County. Based on availability, the sponsor agency will make every attempt to accommodate the client’s specific request of dates and times for service as set forth in a Service Plan.

Emergency Service

If a caregiver is suddenly unavailable due to a situation of an emergent nature, Respite Services may be used for a time - limited period if funding is available, and if all eligibility requirements are met.

If it appears that the emergency will exist for a lengthy interval, the Respite period will serve to allow for alternate service(s) to be arranged.

How can one apply for services?

Contact:

The Bergen County

Division on Disability Services

One Bergen County Plaza

Hackensack, New Jersey 07601

Voice: 201-336-6503/6506

TTY: 201-336-6505

Fax: 201-336-6510

