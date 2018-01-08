Community Set To Kickoff Fundraising Efforts Against Cancer by

Monday, January 08 2018 @ 09:54 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Paramus, NJ - Relay For Life of Paramus, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, will be holding its annual kickoff event on Thursday, January 25th at 7p.m. in the cafeteria at East Brook Middle School in Paramus. The kickoff event is free of charge, and all community members are invited to attend. The event will highlight various aspects of the Relay For Life event which will be held on June 15th at Paramus High School.

“Friends, families, and members of our community come together on the night of Relay, but kickoff shows the same commitment. We are all here for one purpose, and our dedication to the cause is strengthened by the optimism that begins on this exciting night,” said Amanda Felten, a Senior at Paramus High School, who is one of the Co-Chairs of the Relay Committee.

To register for the Relay event, make a donation, or for more information on the Relay For Life of Paramus and the upcoming kickoff event visit www.relayforlife.org/paramusnj.

Relay For Life of Paramus was founded in 2013 by a group of students at Paramus High School. The 12-hour event is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Held annually in June, the event celebrates cancer survivors, remembers those that participants have lost to cancer, and encourages participants to fight back against the disease.

The event is planned by an all-volunteer committee made up of students, parents, and local community members. Over 1,000 students, teachers, and members from the local community participate each year. Since the event began, the Paramus Relay has raised over $650,000. For more information on the Relay For Life of Paramus, please visit www.relayforlife.org/paramusnj or contact the committee co-chairs at [email protected]

For more information about the American Cancer Society please contact Alex Brunelli at [email protected]

Advertisement