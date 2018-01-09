Preet Bharara, Linda Greenhouse, and Chan Lee, to receive AALDEF 2018 Justice in Action Awards by

Tuesday, January 09 2018 @ 10:11 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

The Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund (AALDEF) has announced the recipients of its 2018 Justice in Action Awards: Preet Bharara, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and Distinguished Scholar in Residence, New York University School of Law; Linda Greenhouse, Yale Law School Lecturer and New York Times Contributing Op-Ed Writer; and Chan Lee, North America General Counsel, Sanofi. They will receive the awards at AALDEF's 2018 Lunar New Year Gala on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers, in New York City.

The AALDEF Justice in Action Awards recognize exceptional individuals for their outstanding achievements and efforts to advance social justice. Past recipients include Congressman John Lewis, Yoko Ono, David Henry Hwang, Fareed Zakaria, Loida Nicolas Lewis, BD Wong, Sandra Leung, Don H. Liu, Mira Nair, George Takei, Katrina vanden Heuvel, Harry Belafonte, Seymour Hersh, Larry Tu, John G. Chou, and Margaret Cho.



Over 700 leaders of the civil rights, legal, business, and arts communities across the country are expected to attend AALDEF’s 2018 Justice in Action Awards Gala. The evening begins with a 6 p.m. cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by the Justice in Action Awards ceremony and a banquet dinner. Tables of ten, available at $20,000, $15,000, and $10,000, include a VIP reception. Individual tickets start at $500. To reserve tickets, please contact Jennifer Weng at 212.966.5932 ext. 212 or [email protected]



Since 1974, AALDEF has been protecting and promoting the civil rights of Asian Americans across the nation through litigation, legal advocacy, community education, and leadership development. All proceeds from the gala will go directly towards supporting AALDEF's programs in immigrant rights, economic justice for workers, voting rights and civic participation, educational equity, housing and environmental justice, and the elimination of human trafficking.

For further information, please contact:

Jennifer Weng

Assistant Director

212.966.5932 ext. 212

[email protected]

The Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund (AALDEF), founded in 1974, is a national organization that protects and promotes the civil rights of Asian Americans. By combining litigation, advocacy, education, and organizing, AALDEF works with Asian American communities across the country to secure human rights for all.

Visit us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Advertisement