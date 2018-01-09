Getting Patients Back on Their Feet Following Catheter Ablation Valley Among First in the Country by

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, January 5, 2018 — The Valley Hospital is one of the first sites in the United States selected to participate in a national clinical trial evaluating the use of a new vascular closure technology designed to seal the femoral vein following a catheter ablation procedure.

The goal of the AMBULATE Trial is to significantly reduce the bed rest time needed for patients after a catheter ablation procedure to treat an irregular heartbeat or heart rhythm.

As part of these procedures, thin, flexible wires called catheters are inserted through tiny incisions into a vein, typically in the groin, and threaded up into the heart. Once the procedure is complete, the doctor manually applies firm pressure on the incisions until the vein clots and the bleeding stops. The patient is then confined to bed and unable to walk for up to six hours to protect the incision sites.

The AMBULATE Trial will evaluate a new type of vascular closure technology that may be able to replace the need for manual compression and prolonged bed rest.

“If the vascular closure technology works as we anticipate, it may increase patient comfort after the procedure and allow them to start walking sooner,” said Suneet Mittal, M.D., Director of Electrophysiology at Valley.

To learn more about Valley’s Department of Electrophysiology, please visit ValleyMedicalGroup.com and choose cardiology under the list of services, or call (201) 432-7837.

