A Stable Life Presents Manifest Your Future Through an Art & Horse Workshop by

Tuesday, January 09 2018 @ 10:58 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

(Leonia, NJ – January 9, 2018) A Stable Life presents Manifest Your Future in the New Year through an art & horse workshop, which is intended to rejuvenate the soul by learning how to foster self-healing tools that are solution-focused techniques for you to manifest and practice on a daily basis.

Attendees will learn to tap out the old and tap into the new through art, horses and healing, as well as discover their inner truth with the guidance of spiritual equine coaches Anna Gassib and Jodi McVey. The coaches will work with attendees in the presence of a horse to help bring out any inner conflicts.

In addition, attendees will learn affirmation art and intuitive painting with Jemma, a renowned Artist and Intuitive Healer. The workshop also includes a session with Dr. Jay Kantor; a Clinician who will introduce a special technique called Tapping- where attendees will together with Dr. Jay unveil some inner struggles and discuss methods for self-improvement.

This workshop will take place on Wednesday, February 7th from 6:30pm-10pm at the Bergen County Equestrian Center located at 40 Fort Lee Road in Leonia, NJ. The cost for participation is $125. The workshop itinerary is as follows:

6pm: Arrival “Getting to Know You”

6:30pm: Program Begins

6:45pm: Affirmative Art Session with Jemma

7:15pm: Soul Session with Dr. Jay – Clinician

8pm: Equine Healing Session with Anna Gassib and Jodi McVey

9pm: Art Session – Remix with Jemma

10pm: Program Ends

To reserve your spot call 201.336.3370 or email [email protected]

A Stable Life Programs http://nebula.wsimg.com/cb38bbd472fa55ff99c65e37defce226?AccessKeyId=3E15564A287F6D4ECB22&disposition=0&alloworigin=1

About A Stable Life:

Established in 2012, A Stable Life provides a variety of non-riding equine treatment programs focused on prevention, education, healing and assisted recovery guided by qualified professionals. Sessions benefit individuals and families dealing with life challenges that may include anxiety, isolation, addiction, loss of a loved one or a type of phobia resulting from PTSD. A Stable Life is all- inclusive, with specialty programs for children and adults with special needs. A Stable Life will design a program for any person in need of intervention and healing. The grace of a horse enriches the spirit, mind and soul resulting in true healing. For more information visit: http://www.bergenequestrian.com/a-stable-life.html or call 201.336.3370. All programs take place at the Bergen County Equestrian Center at 40 Fort Lee Road, NJ.

About Bergen County Equestrian Center:

The Bergen County Equestrian Center established in 1974 is a multi service horse facility on 22 acres of landscaped land providing a home for over 75 horses at Overpeck County Park in Leonia, New Jersey, (minutes away from the GWB.) Amenities include 3 outdoor riding rings, 2 indoor riding rings air conditioned tack rooms, heated lounge with a panoramic view of the main indoor arena for optimum horse show training. Programs include children’s camp, after school classes, corporate team building and A Stable Life, which is an equestrian therapy program for families, small groups and individuals looking to heal their souls with the presence and interaction of the grace of a horse. Dedicated and fully trained instructors and therapists work to ensure riders receive a positive riding experience and a unique physical and bond with a horse. The equestrian is also the home to Columbia University’s Man of War Program. Visit: Bergen County Equestrian Center at 40 Fort Lee Road, Leonia, NJ, Bergenequestrian.com or 201.336.3370

Advertisement